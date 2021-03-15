All England Open: When and where to watch, tv & live-stream details

Following the Swiss Open, badminton action has now shifted to Birmingham, where the 111th edition of the prestigious All England Open will be staged from March 17-21.

Like every year, the world's oldest badminton tournament has attracted some of the biggest names in the sport, who will be vying for the title.

Last year, the All England Open was the last tournament before the BWF World Tour came to a standstill due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Much has changed in the past year, with the sport of badminton getting hit hard by the pandemic.

Nevertheless, excitement will be high for this BWF World Tour Super 1000 event, which is set to witness some thrilling contests over the next few days.

To ensure the maximum safety of everyone involved, Badminton England has taken a lot of precautions for the upcoming edition of the All England Open.

The Arena Birmingham will see no spectators this time at the tournament, which is not a Tokyo Olympic qualifying event.

Even though fans will miss out on the adrenaline rush of watching from the venue, they can still catch all the action on television and other live-streaming platforms from their homes.

Here are all the details you need to know about when and where to watch the All England Open:

Tournament: Yonex All England Open Badminton Championships 2021.

Date: March 17-21

Venue: Utilita Arena Birmingham

City: Birmingham, UK

Category: BWF World Tour Super 1000

Prize money: $850,000

Where and how to watch the All England Open?

India: The All England Open will be telecast live on Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 2 HD from March 17.

How to watch the live streaming of the All England Open?

India: Disney+ Hotstar

Kento Momota is the men's singles top seed at the All England Open

With there being no qualification round, the tournament will start straight with main draw matches. 155 matches are scheduled over five days, with play starting at 9 am local time on the first day.

80 matches will be contested on five courts on an enthralling first day of the 2021 All England Open, which will see the completion of the R32 action.

R16, quarter-finals, semi-finals, and the final are scheduled for the next four days, with 40, 20, 10, and five matches to be played respectively on those days.

In-form Viktor Axelsen will aim for a successful defense of his title after having tasted glory thrice already this year. However, his path won't be easy with World No. 1 Kento Momota making his much-awaited comeback at the All England Open.

Among the women, both World No. 1 Tai Tzu Ying and Rio Olympic gold medalist Carolina Marin won't be seen at this tournament. Their absence has opened up a big chance for India's PV Sindhu, who made it to the Swiss Open final this month.