Anmol Kharb makes huge stride in women's singles BWF rankings

Anmol Kharb, the 17-year-old sensation, has made headlines once again for a massive jump in the women's singles BWF rankings. The teen shuttler from India achieved this commendable feat on the back of her exceptional performance at the recent Badminton Asia Team Championships.

Anmol, through her terrific skills and resilience, helped India bag the title by beating higher-ranked opponents from China, Japan, and Thailand. She impressed one and all by defeating Wu LY of China, Natsuki Nidaira of Japan, and Thaliand's P Choeikeewong in the group stage.

Further, she played a key role in the final against Indonesia, which India went on to win 3-2, where she emerged victorious against Fitriani Fitriani in her singles match.

Anmol Kharb was placed at 472 in the world rankings before the Badminton Asia Team Championships. However, through her brilliant wins in the tournament, she has jumped a massive 136 places to reach the 336th spot in the world rankings.

For a youngster who was playing in only her second senior event, this comes as a gigantic achievement. She previously made a senior appearance at the Chattisgarh India International Challenge in 2023, where she was unfortunately defeated in the pre-quarterfinals.

Anmol Kharb has a long way to go for the Paris Olympics qualification

Anmol Kharb is without a doubt one of India's most promising talents when it comes to badminton. While she displayed her potential at the senior level with her stellar performances in the Badminton Asia Team Championships, the young shuttler has shown potential at the junior level as well.

She previously bagged the silver medal at the Asian Junior Championships in 2022. Anmol also went on to clinch the bronze medal at the World Junior Championships in 2023.

Hailing from Faridabad, Haryana, she recently participated in the Krishna Khaitan juniors tournament in Panchkula, where she won the title as well. She has already played in major junior tournaments such as U-13 quarters (Sub-Junior Nationals), U-17 Sub-Junior Nationals, and U-19 Junior Nationals.

She also won her first-ever U-17 All India Ranking title in 2019. Her rise has been nothing short of sensational.

However, she has a long way to go if she has to qualify for the Paris Olympics in 2024. The rankings for the Olympic qualification are based on a different system from that of the world rankings. Here, only the top 16 ranked players in each category will eventually make the cut for Paris.