Arctic Open 2023: Schedule, where to watch & live streaming details in India

The badminton action moves to northern Europe at the Arctic Open following the conclusion of the Asian Games 2023 in Huangzhou, China. The BWF World Super 500 tournament, scheduled to be held in Vantaa, Finland, from October 10-15, will see the likes of PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth battling it out.

The tournament is crucial for both Sindhu and Srikanth considering their dwindling form. With the race to the Paris Olympics hotting up, both of them need to rediscover their rhythm if they want to make it to the mega quadrennial Games.

Both didn't have a desirable campaign at the continental extravaganza. Sindhu returned empty-handed from Huangzhou having lost in the quarter-finals in the individual event and with the women's team suffering the same fate as well.

Srikanth, on the other hand, was a part of the silver medal-winning men's team at the Asiad, but in the individuals, he bowed out in the Round of 16.

Sindhu has already made a fiery start to her title challenge at the Arctic Open by ousting former world champion Nozomi Okuhara in the first round on Tuesday, October 10. Srikanth, meanwhile, will begin his campaign on Wednesday, October 11, with a first-round clash against German qualifier Max Weisskirchen.

Mithun Manjunath and Kiran George are the other Indians in the men's singles draw, with Lakshya Sen and HS Prannoy opting out. On the women's singles side, Sindhu will have youngsters Aakarshi Kashyap and Malvika Bansod for company.

The women's doubles section will see India being represented by the pairs, Tanisha Crasto/Ashwini Ponnappa and Rutaparna Panda/Swetaparna Panda.

In mixed doubles, India's lone team, K Sai Pratheek/Tanisha Crasto, has already crashed out of the competition.

India has no men's doubles participation at this Super 500 event.

Arctic Open 2023: Schedule

First round: October 10-11, 2023

Second round: October 12, 2023

Quarter-finals: October 13, 2023

Semi-finals: October 14, 2023

Finals: October 15, 2023

Venue: Energia Areena in Vantaa, Finland

Tournament category: BWF World Tour Super 500

Total prize money: $420,000

Matches for the first few days are likely to start at 9 am local time/ 11.30 am IST.

Arctic Open 2023: Where to watch in India

The Arctic Open 2023 will not be broadcast live on any channel in India. However, live streaming will be available on YouTube on BWF.TV. Live scores can also be followed on the tournament software throughout the tournament.

Indian contingent playing at Arctic Open 2023 (Main draw)

Men's singles: Kidambi Srikanth, Kiran George, Mithun Manjunath

Women's singles: PV Sindhu, Malvika Bansod, Aakarshi Kashyap

Women's doubles: Tanisha Crasto/Ashwini Ponnappa, Rutaparna Panda/Swetaparna Panda

Mixed doubles: K Sai Pratheek/Tanisha Crasto