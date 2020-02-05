Ashwini Ponnappa visits high-performance center in Austria, uploads video of her training

India’s doubles badminton star Ashwini Ponnappa has been struggling with injuries in recent times. Currently, she is working on her recovery and as part of that project, she recently visited the Red Bull Athlete Performance Center in Austria.

The Commonwealth Games gold-medalist shared videos of her visit and some of the exercises that she took part in. She wrote on her Instagram account, alongside the videos: “A few videos from my visit to the #redbullathleteperformancecenter in Austria last week.

“Had a great experience. Got my body thoroughly checked and analysed. Thankful to everyone there for their amazing support, feedback, help and positivity. Thank you @redbullindia for giving me the opportunity to go the Red Bull Athlete Performance Center. I’ve learnt so much. Looking forward to putting everything to use and work on getting stronger and fitter.”

Ponnappa suffered a breakdown last year when she was playing in the Syed Modi International Championships with N Sikki Reddy. She was forced to withdraw from that event and also miss the Premier Badminton League (PBL).

She had said at the time on Twitter: “Sad to withdraw from both my matches here at the Syed Modi Open due to an injury. When you don't listen to the signs your body gives you to rest and recover, it forces you to take a break by making sure you've got no option but to take the break. Time to heal my body!”

This break, though forced by injury, could prove to be good for Ponnappa as she may return fitter, stronger, and more focused. Her partner N Sikki Reddy is in reasonably good form of late and when Ashwini comes back, the two may improve their performances.