Asian Games 2018: Badminton Full Schedule and Timings

The Badminton tournament at the Asian Games 2018 will be held at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium, Jakarta, Indonesia from 19 August to 28 August 2018. It will comprise men’s and women’s singles, men’s and women’s doubles, men’s and women’s mixed doubles and team events.

Asian Games 2018 mascot

Here is the full schedule of the badminton event:

Sunday, 19 August

07.30 AM - Men's team Round of 16

07.30 AM - Women's team round of 16

Monday, 20 August

07.30 AM - Men's team Quarter finals

07.30 AM - Women's team Quarter finals

Tuesday, 21 August

10.30 AM - Women's team Semi finals

04.30 PM - Men's team Semi finals

Wednesday, 22 August

10.30 AM - Women's team Final

04.30 PM - Men's team Final

Thursday, 23 August

10.30 AM - Men's Singles Round of 64

10.30 AM - Women's Doubles Round of 32

10.30 AM - Mixed Doubles Round of 32

Friday, 24 August

10.30 AM - Men's Singles Round of 32

10.30 AM - Men's Doubles Round of 32

10.30 AM - Women's Singles Round of 32

10.30 AM - Women's Doubles Round of 16

10.30 AM - Mixed Doubles Round of 16

Saturday, 25 August

11:30 AM - Men's Singles Round of 16

11:30 AM - Men's Doubles Round of 16

11:30 AM - Women's Singles Round of 16

11:30 AM - Women's Doubles Quarter finals

11:30 AM - Mixed Doubles Quarter finals

Sunday, 26 August

11:30 AM - Men's Singles Quarter finals

11:30 AM - Men's Doubles Quarter finals

11:30 AM - Women's Singles Quarter finals

11:30 AM - Women's Doubles Semi finals

11:30 AM - Mixed Doubles Semi finals

Monday, 27 August

10.30 AM - Men's Singles Semi finals

10.30 AM - Men's Doubles Semi finals

10.30 AM - Women's Singles Semi finals

04:30 PM - Women's Doubles Final

04:30 PM - Mixed Doubles Final

Selasa, 28 August

10.30 AM - Men's Singles Final

10.30 AM - Men's Doubles Final

10.30 AM - Women's Singles Final.