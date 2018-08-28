Asian Games 2018: Day 10, Indian medalists

Sachin Arora FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Feature 185 // 28 Aug 2018, 23:26 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

The Indian contingent added nine medals on day 10 at the Asian Games 2018. These nine medals included one gold, six silver and two bronze.

P V Sindhu: Badminton

P V Sindhu went down against Tai Tzu Ying to settle for silver

Ace Indian shuttler P V Sindhu lost the final match against world number one, Tai Tzu Ying to settle for a silver medal in Women's singles event. The Chinese Taipei shuttler totally dominated the match as it was completed in just 34 minutes.

Despite losing the match, this is India's highest ever medal in an individual badminton event at Asian Games. Saina Nehwal also won the bronze medal yesterday in this event.

Men's and Women's Team: Archery

Both Indian Men's and Women's compound team lost in their respective final matches against Korea in very close encounters.

The women team consisting of Muskan Kirar, Madhumita Kumari and Jyothi Surekha Vennam lost their final match 231-228. The men's team that comprised of Abhishek Verma, Rajat Chauhan and Aman Saini drew it 229-229 till the final shot. Then there was a shoot-off which also was drawn 29-29. But then the Korean team was adjudged the winners as they scored more number of 10s. This way India lost another opportunity of winning a gold medal.

Manjit Singh, Jinson Johnson: 800m (Athletics)

Manjit Singh won the first gold medal of the day for India

Double delight came from the Men's 800m race event as Manjit Singh and Jinson Johnson won the gold and silver medals respectively.

Manjit Singh clocked 1:46.15 minutes while Jinsjon Johnson clocked 1:46.35 minutes to finish first and second respectively. Qatar's Abdalla Abubaker finished the race in 1:46.38 minutes to win the bronze medal.

Men's Team: Table Tennis

Indian men's table tennis team won a historic bronze medal after they lost 0-3 against the mighty Koreans in the semi-final match.

The team consisting of G Sathiyan, Achanta Sharath Kamal and A Amalraj won the first ever medal for the country in a table tennis event at Asian Games.

Mixed Team: 4 x 400m Relay (Athletics)

The Indian mixed team clinched a silver medal in the debut event of 4 x 400m relay race after clocking 3 minute and 15.71 seconds.

The Indian quartet of Mohd. Anas, M R Poovamma, Hima Das and Arokia Rajiv finished second while Bahrain (3:11.89) and Kazhakstan (3:19.52) won the gold and bronze medals respectively.

Pinky Balhara, Malaprabha Yallappa Jadhav: Kurash

India bagged two medals at the Kurash Women’s 52kg category. Pincky Balhara bagged the silver medal while Malaprabha Yallappa Jadhav got the bronze.

Pincky lost 0-10 to Gulnor Sulaymanova of Uzbekistan in the gold medal clash to win the silver while Yallappa lost to Sulaymanova 0-10 in the semi-final to claim the bronze.

India ended the day at eighth position in the medal tally. They now have 50 medals which include nine gold, 19 silver and 22 bronze.