Asian Games 2018: Men's badminton semi-finals

ShuttleMan FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 328 // 22 Aug 2018, 00:40 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Asian Games - Day 1

Today, on Tuesday 21 August, at the Asian Games 2018, the semi-finals are played in the men's division of badminton.

SF1: Japan vs Indonesia

(1) MS: Kento Momota vs Anthony Sinisuka Ginting with a score of 14-21, 21-14, 21-16. Japan wins this match and is now leading with 1-0. It was an exciting match of 1 hour and 24 minutes.

(2) MD: Takeshi Kamura & Keigo Sonoda vs Marcus Fernaldi Gideon & Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo with the scores 18-21, 12-21. The score is now equal: 1-1.

(3) MS: Kenta Nishimoto vs Jonatan Christie with a score of 15-21, 19-21. Not a very interesting match, but for Indonesia, the place in the finals comes into view, with a score of 1-2 for Indonesia.

(4) MD: Takuto Inoue & Yuki Kaneko vs Fajar Alfian & Muhammad Rian Ardianto with the scores 10-21, 10-21. A bit of a boring match, but Indonesia is now sure of its place in the finals with a score of 1-3 for Indonesia.

(5) MS: Kanta Tsuneyama vs Ihsan Maulana Mustofa has not been played, because the winner of the semi-final was already known.

Indonesia goes to the finals with a score of 3-1.

SF2: China vs Chinese Taipei

(1) MS: Shi Yuqi vs Chou Tien Chen with a score of 13-21, 19-21. Chinese Taipei has now a headstart with 0-1.

(2) MD: Li Junhui & Liu Yuchen vs Chen Hung Ling & Wang Chi-Lin with a score of 19-21, 21-12, 21-9. Surprisingly, China loses the first game, but it wins easily in the second and third game. The score is now equal: 1-1.

(3) MS: Chen Long vs Wang Tzu Wei with the scores 18-21, 21-13, 21-17. China wins its second match to make the score 2-1. One more win means a place in the finals for China.

(4) MD: Liu Cheng & Zhang Nan vs Lee Jhe-Huei & Lee Yang with a score of 21-13, 21-17. China is sure of its place in the finals with a score of 3-1.

(5) MS: Lin Dan vs Hsu Jen Hao has not been played. China had already won the meeting.

China goes to the finals with a score of 3-1.

Final match

The final match of tomorrow, Wednesday 22 August, will be Indonesia vs China.