Asian Games 2018: PV Sindhu reacts to becoming first Indian to enter Asiad final in badminton

PV Sindhu creates history by becoming the first Woman in an ASIAD Badminton final

What's the story?

The pen has been very busy of late as in fast scribbles page after page is getting filled up with new records and new histories being created with every lapsing moment of the Jakarta-Palembang Asian Games.

After an individual medal drought of 36 years in Asian Games Badminton, PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal have assured two medals coming India's way. Whilst Saina's medal colour has already been decided to a bronze shade, PV Sindhu put her name on a list of firsts as she became the first Indian woman to reach the Final of Women’s Singles at Asian Games when she defeated Akane Yamaguchi in a thrilling three-setter!

In case you didn't know...

The 23-year-old Sindhu started her quest for an ASIAD medal on a slightly startling mode when she suffered a minor scare from the ambitious World Number 52, Vu Thi Trang who stretched it to a 3 set match which saw Sindhu toppling her eventually in 21-10, 12-21, 23-21 in 58 tense nail-biting minutes.

Following that, Sindhu was faced with Gregoria Mariska Tunjung from the host nation, Indonesia who she saw off swiftly in 12-21, 15-21 in just 34 minutes. In the quarterfinals, Thailand's Jindapol Nitchaon gave a stiff competition to the Indian but she overcame Nitchaon in 11-21, 21-16, 14-21 to make it to the semifinals and assure a medal for India!

The heart of the matter

World No. 3 PV Sindhu was on the top of the world after edging past World No. 2 Akane Yamaguchi in her semi-final clash! Still reeling in the emotions of creating this history of becoming the first woman through to an Asian Games badminton final, Sindhu reflected on the match that was. "The starting point was very important. For me and for her. "

Beating Yamaguchi is no easy job but Sindhu was riding on the success of their previous three encounters. Sindhu had beaten Yamaguchi at the World Championships in China and most recently in the team event at the Asian Games.

Sindu is full praises for the Japanese and says, "She is a little more charged up because she lost to someone in the World Championships... In this tournament, she is more on fire and trying to finish the match as soon as possible. I tried to stop her as much as possible...And do lot more rallies. But I think in crucial points she was much better."

With her feet on cloud nine after qualifying for the Finals and setting up a date for a delightful clash against World No.1 Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei, Sindhu knows just what to do for making sure the colour of her medal emanates a golden hue.

"I am happy about myself performing well. I have to keep up the same tempo. Everything depends on rest, recovery and the tournament's matches, whom you are playing against.It depends on how you do it. Everything, each and every point is important in life.", reflects the 23-year-old shuttler from Hyderabad.

What's next?

With the die cast for a historic Finale showdown against Tai Tzu Ying who showed Saina Nehwal the door in a straight set 17-21, 14-21, Sindhu has to step up her game and not leave room for error for the World No.1 to chip in. Tai Tzu Ying and Sindhu are no strangers to each other and Sindhu says faced with the challenge," She is very much a ready player... She knows my game and I know her game."

"You play in a big tournament final you have to be very sure about it. And tomorrow playing in the Finals for the country is a great moment for me. And I have to play my best and I hope that I get my country gold.", beams an optimistic PV Sindhu as she heads to the finals.

She is well aware that the task ahead is not easy, "It's the Finals so I'll give my heart out and play my best against Zhu tomorrow. She is doing well but overall on that day who plays better decides who will win is what I feel.", believes that Sindhu has eyes set on clinching that elusive gold tomorrow!