Asian Games 2018: PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal progress into semi-finals medals ensured

Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu moves into semi-finals of Asian Games 2018

It was a historic day for Indian badminton as PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal moved into the semi-finals of Asian Games 2018 singles event played at Jakarta, Indonesia on Sunday. It is the first time that two Indian female shuttlers progressed into the semi-finals of Asian Games history.

Saina Nehwal took on Ratchnok Intanon in the first quarterfinals. The Thailand player got off to a great start taking an early 4-1 lead and then continued to dominate Saina to take a 10-3. At the interval, Ratchnok Intanon led 11-3. After the interval, Saina showed her class making a comeback from 11-16 down to level the score at 17-17. The Indian played brilliant drop shots and smashes winning the first set 21-18.

It was a much better start for Saina in the 2nd set taking a 7-3 lead. Rachtonk tried to make a comeback but the Indian committed mistakes. At the interval, Saina led 11-9. After the interval, Saina continued her domination and won the second set 21-16 to enter into the semi-finals. It is her first medal at the Asian Games. In the semi-finals, she will take on Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei.

The other quarterfinals saw PV Sindhu take on Jindapol of Thailand. In the first game, it was a close fought match for the first part but PV Sindhu showed her class with an 11-7 lead at the interval. After the interval, the BWF World Championship silver medallist continued to dominate the Thailand player and won the first set 21-11 easily.

In the second game, Sindhu started on an aggressive note taking a 3-0 lead. Both players fought for each point but Sindhu showed her class to take an 11-8 lead at the interval. After the interval, Sindhu committed lots of mistakes and the Thailand player levelled the score at 16-16. Jindapol won the 2nd set 21-16 to force the match into the decider.

The third set was a close fought match with players fighting for each point till 7-7. At the interval, Sindhu led 11-7. After the interval, Jindapol tried to make a comeback into the game but Sindhu showed her class and won the third set 21-14 moving into semi-finals.

Both PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal have ensured India two medals in singles event of Asian Games history after 36 years.