Asian Games 2018: Despite insufficient time, PV Sindhu looks to better team result in Jakarta

sounak mullick FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 32 // 09 Aug 2018, 14:07 IST

PV Sindhu won a Silver medal at the World Championships last week

What's the story?

PV Sindhu believes that despite the lack of preparation time, the Indian badminton contingent can hope for better results at the Asian Games in Jakarta-Palembang, Indonesia, later this month.

Although she was confident that the Indian shuttlers would put up an improved performance this time, unlike the 2014 edition where the players managed to grab a bronze medal.

In case you didn't know...

The Women’s team had won the bronze medal at Incheon four years ago, but with the recent form, it is expected that the team will perform better in Indonesia. At the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games earlier this year, India won a gold medal in the mixed team event and also the gold and the silver in the Women’s individual event in an all Indian final.

The heart of the matter

PV Sindhu feels that this edition of the Asiad is going to be different. “Definitely, it is going to be very different. Because we have the team events and also the individuals. Very less time to prepare. But, as a team, last time we got bronze. This time, we would expect a better one,” said the World No.3.

Sindhu won her second silver at the World Championships last Sunday. Regarding her impressive display at the tournament, she said, “I am really very happy for the silver. It’s been a good week. As you all know the draw was comparatively tough. From the first round, there were good tough matches. It’s good that from my side, I gave my 100 per cent. Definitely, I will have to try harder and harder until I get that gold. I hope, one day, I will get that.”

What's next?

India has never won a medal in Women’s singles at the Asian Games but is a great opportunity to break the jinx. The 2018 Jakarta Asian Games stars on August 18 and concludes on September 2.