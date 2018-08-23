Asian Games 2018: PV Sindhu seventh on Forbes list of highest-earning female athletes, ahead of Simona Halep, Angelique Kerber

Akshat Mehrish FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 629 // 23 Aug 2018, 14:43 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

PV Sindhu: Winning on and off the court

What's the story?

After mesmerising the badminton world, PV Sindhu has now become the seventh highest earning female athlete on the globe, according to the Forbes magazine, overtaking the likes of women's tennis stars Simona Halep and Angelique Kerber.

In case you didn't know...

Pusarla Venkata Sindhu is an Indian shuttler hailing from Hyderabad. Coached by Pullela Gopichand, the 23-year-old has won ten senior titles. Sindhu also has won a Silver medal in Olympics, as well as, two in World Championships.

The heart of the matter

For some years now, PV Sindhu has been the best female sportsperson in the country. The young shuttler has quickly risen through the ranks and finds herself amongst the very best in her sport.

Moreover, Sindhu is also one of the faces of Indian sports, alongside cricketers Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni.

Owing to that, the shuttler has become one of the most marketable sportspersons in India today. A proof of that statement is Sindhu's sponsor roster, which includes Bridgestone Tyres, Gatorade, Moov, Myntra, Nokia, Panasonic, APIS Himalaya, Ojasvita and the Bank of Baroda. The shuttler is also a brand ambassador for Vizag Steel and Central Reserve Police Force.

Therefore, it is no surprise that she makes the Forbes list of highest-earning female sportspersons. Sindhu finds herself in some great company as well. She is surrounded, on the list, by Tennis superstars such as Serena Williams (1), Caroline Wozniacki (2), Sloane Stephens (3), Gabriel Muguruza (4), Maria Sharapova (5), Venus Williams (6), Simona Halep (8), and Angelique Kerber (10).

The only other non-Tennis athlete on the list, apart from Sindhu, is USA's Danica Patrick. Patrick is a Nascar racer.

What's next?

Sindhu and her compatriots are currently in Jakarta, where they are competing in the eighteenth Asian Games.

However, the seventh-highest earning female sportsperson in the world didn't have a good start to the competition, as she and her teammates lost in the Quarterfinal of Women's Team event.

Nevertheless, Sindhu will return to court for Women's SIngles, hoping to do better this time.

Can Sindhu go on to win gold in the women's singles event in Jakarta? Let us know what you think in the comments.