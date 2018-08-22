Asian Games 2018: Women badminton semi-finals

Today, the semi-finals of the badminton divisions were played in the Asian Games 2018. Who will play in the finals of the women's team event?

SF1: Japan vs Indonesia

(1) WS: Akane Yamaguchi (Japan) vs Gregoria Mariska Tunjung (Indonesia) with the scores 16-21, 21-9, 18-21. It was a bit of a surprise that Tunjung, World No. 22, won this match against Yamaguchi, who's ranked 2nd in the World Rankings. And it was also a bit of a strange score: apparently, Tunjung had a little dip in the second game.

But that first loss for Japan was corrected immediately:

(2) WD: Yuki Fukushima & Sayaka Hirota vs Greysia Polii & Apriyan Rahayu, with the scores 21-13, 21-12. This match was won quite easily by the Japanese team. The score is now equal: 1-1.

(3) WS: Nozomi Okuhara vs Fitriani Fitriani with the scores 19-21, 21-4, 21-10. These scores are really strange. Fitriani won the first game, but Okuhara won very easily in the second and third game. It is now 2-1 for Japan, one more win is enough for a place in the finals.

(4) WD: Misaki Matsutomo & Ayaka Takahashi vs Della Destiara Haris & Rizki Amelia Pradipta with the scores 21-13, 21-10. This match was won quickly by Japan. Japan is sure of its place in the finals.

(5) The fifth game is not played, because Japan had already won. This match would have been Aya Ohori vs Ruselli Hartawan.

Japan goes to the finals with a score of 3-1.

SF2: Thailand vs China

(1) WS: Ratchanok Intanon vs Chen Yufei with a score of 14-21, 21-17, 17-21. China wins the first match to make the score 1-0.

(2) WD: Jongkolphan Kititharakul & Rawinda Prajongjai vs Chen Qingchen & Jia Yifan with the scores 20-22, 21-16, 14-21. It is now 2-0 for China. China only has to win 1 of the following 3 matches to have a place in the finals.

(3) WS: Nitchaon Jindapol vs He Bingjiao with a score of 17-21, 12-21. China assures itself of its place in the finals of tomorrow in only three matches.

(4/5) The fourth match (Puttita Supajirakul & Sapsiree Taerattanachai vs Huang Dongping & Zheng Yu) and the fifth match (Busanan Ongbamrungphan vs Gao Fangjie) have not been played.

China goes to the finals with a score of 3-0.

Final match

The final match of tomorrow, Wednesday 22 August: Japan vs China.