Asian Games 2023: Badminton full schedule, squads, and live streaming details

The Asian Games 2023 are just around the corner and Indian badminton fans will be glued to their screens as soon as the event kicks off. India has done fairly well so far at the event, claiming a total of 10 medals over the years.

However, the gold medal has remained elusive for the Indian contingent as nine of their 10 medals are bronze, while the sole silver came in 2018, courtesy of PV Sindhu.

This time around, the Indian badminton squad features 19 players, with PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy spearheading the challenge for the singles event. Meanwhile, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will take charge of the men's doubles, as Treesa Jolly and Gayathri Gopichand are on the prowl for a medal in the women's doubles.

The badminton events of the upcoming Hangzhou Asian Games will commence on September 28, starting with the team events.

The Indian women's team, consisting of PV Sindhu, Ashmita Chaliha, Anupama Upadhyay, Malvika Bansod, Treesa Jolly, Gayathri Gopichand, Ashwini Ponnappa, and Tanisha Crasto, will be in action on September 28 in the elimination round.

India's men's team, which is made up of HS Prannoy, Kidambi Srikanth, Lakshya Sen, Mithun Manjunath, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty, Dhruv Kapila, and MR Arjun, will enter the tournament as the fourth seeds. Thus, they will be in action from the quarterfinal stage, which starts on September 29. The team events will go on till October 1.

The individual events for the Asian Games will begin on October 2. PV Sindhu and Ashmita Chaliha will represent India in the women's singles, while HS Prannoy and Kidambi Srikanth will participate in the men's singles.

Satwiksairaj/Chirag and Dhruv/Arjun will be in action in the men's doubles, as Treesa/Gayathri and Ashwini/Tanisha gear up for the women's doubles.

The pairs of Sikki Reddy and Rohan Kapoor, and Tanisha Crasto and Sai Pratheek will play for India in the mixed doubles.

All the badminton matches (team and individual) of the Asian Games will be held in a knockout format.

Asian Games 2023: Badminton schedule

September 28

Men's & Women's Team

Round 1 - 10:30 am onwards

September 29

Men's & Women's Team

Round 2 - 10:30 am onwards

September 30

Men's & Women's Team

Semifinals - 10:30 am onwards

October 1

Men's Team

Finals - 10:30 am

Women's Team

Finals - 4:30 pm

October 2

Individual events

Round 1 - 11:30 am.onwards

October 3

Individual events

Round 2 - 10:30 am onwards

October 4

Individual events

Quarterfinals - 10:30 am onwards

October 5

Individual events

Quarterfinals and semifinals - 10:30 am onwards

October 6

Individual events

Semifinals - 4:30 pm

October 7

Individual events

Finals - 10:30 am onwards

Asian Games 2023: Indian badminton squad

Women's Team - PV Sindhu, Ashmita Chaliha, Anupama Upadhyay, Malvika Bansod, Treesa Jolly, Gayathri Gopichand, Ashwini Ponnappa, Tanisha Crasto

Men's Team - HS Prannoy, Kidambi Srikanth, Lakshya Sen, Mithun Manjunath, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty, Dhruv Kapila, MR Arjun

Women's Singles - PV Sindhu, Ashmita Chaliha

Men's Singles - HS Prannoy, Lakshya Sen

Women's Doubles - Treesa Jolly/Gayathri Gopichand, Ashwini Ponnappa/Tanisha Crasto

Men's Doubles - Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty, Dhruv Kapila/MR Arjun

Mixed Doubles - Sikki Reddy/Rohan Kapoor, Tanisha Crasto/Sai Pratheek

Asian Games 2023: Where to watch Indian shuttlers in action

Fans looking to cheer on Indian shuttlers can catch select live matches televised on the Sony Sports Network and live-streamed on the Sony Liv app.