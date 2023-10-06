Asian Games 2023: Where to watch Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty's finals?

India's favorite badminton doubles duo Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will be in action at Hangzhou on Saturday at the Asian Games. They will be competing against South Korea's Choi Sol Gyu and Kim Won Ho in the finals.

After HS Prannoy's semifinal exit, Rankireddy and Shetty remain India's sole hope for a first-ever badminton gold medal at the Asian Games.

Fans looking to catch the dynamic duo in action can tune in to the Sony Sports network. A live stream of the match will also be available on the Sony Liv app.

The men's doubles finals will be the third finals of the day tomorrow, after the men's and women's singles matches. The badminton session starts at 11:30 am IST, meaning that Rankireddy and Shetty should be on court somewhere around 2 PM.

Asian Games 2023: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty's journey to the final

Coming into the Asian Games, the Indians were the world number three, and entered this tournament as the second seeds.

For their first match of the individual event, they disposed of Hong Kong's Chow Him Long and Lui Chun Wei in 35 minutes.

Next up, they had a marathon match against Indonesian World No. 11 Leo Rolly Carnando and Daniel Marthin, winning the game 24-22, 16-21, 21-12.

The Indians had an easy quarterfinals where they dominated Singapore's Nge Joo Jie and Johann Prajogo 21-7, 21-9.

For their semifinals, Rankireddy and Shetty battled Malaysia's Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik, winning the match in style with a scoreline of 21-17, 21-12.

For the gold-medal match the World No. 3 Indians will face Korea's Choi Sol Gyu and Kim Won Ho.

In their previous two encounters, the Indians have come out unscathed on the other side in straight sets. Given their form, a top of the podium finish does look likely for the duo.

Indian badminton fans will watch with bated breath tomorrow to see if India can finally get its hands on the ever-elusive gold.