Asian Games (Individual badminton): Men's Singles IN NUMBERS

For the badminton players, the Asian Games are over now. They all can go home. Medals were won by Kenta Nishimoto & Anthony Sinisuka Ginting (3/4), Chou Tien Chen (2) and Jonatan Christie (1). The analysts are now busy. I made up a little summary with amazing numbers and statistics about the men's singles division.

The totals

In total, 32 matches were played. 10 three-setters were among these matches. That brings the total number of games to 74.

31% of the matches were three-setters, so the average number of games per match is 2,31.

The total number of played points is 2,630 points. These points, games and matches were all played within 1,524 minutes, or 25 hours and 24 minutes. That's more than one day!

Averages

On average, 35,54 points were played in each game and 82,19 points per match.

An average point lasted 35 seconds. The average time per game was 20 minutes and 35 seconds. A match lasted 47 minutes and 38 seconds on average.

Minimum and maximum

The shortest match lasted 24 minutes. That was the match between NG Ka Long Angus and Mohamed Ajfan Rasheed. The longest match took not less than 90 minutes, or one and a half hour. That match was Jonatan Christie vs Khosit Phetpradap.

The average number of points per match was 82.19; but the smallest number of points was 59 points in one match. That was the case in 3 matches: Kenta Nishimoto vs Khuvituguldur Byambajav, Anthony Sinisuka Ginting vs Mehran Shahbazi and Kenta Nishimoto vs Hussein Zayan Shaheed.

The largest number of points in one match was 119: Chou Tien Chen vs Anthony Sinisuka Ginting.

Players of the semi-finals

I made up some little rankings of the four semi-finalists for the different statistics. The title indicates what the ranking is about, the number between brackets is the result for each player. The semi-finalists were (Jonatan) Christie, Chou (Tien Chen), (Kenta) Nishimoto and (Anthony Sinisuka) Ginting.

Number of matches

Christie & Chou (5) Nishimoto & Ginting (4)

Number of games

Christie (14) Chou (13) Nishimoto & Ginting (9)

Number of three-setters

Christie (4) Chou (3) Nishimoto & Ginting (1)

Number of points played

Christie (540 - 287 won, 253 lost) Chou (489 - 254 won, 235 lost) Ginting (328 - 185 won, 143 lost) Nishimoto (300 - 181 won, 119 lost)

Total time played

Christie (352 minutes = 5 hours and 52 minutes) Chou (306 minutes = 5 hours and 6 minutes) Ginting (218 minutes = 3 hours and 38 minutes) Nishimoto (179 minutes = 2 hours and 59 minutes)

Time per match

Christie (70 minutes) Chou (61 minutes) Ginting (55 minutes) Nishimoto (45 minutes)

Time per game

Christie (25 minutes) Ginting (24 minutes) Chou (23,5 minutes) Nishimoto (20 minutes)

Time per point

Ginting (40 seconds) Christie (39 seconds) Chou (37,5 seconds) Nishimoto (35 seconds)

Points per game

Christie (39 points) Chou (38 points) Ginting (36 points) Nishimoto (33 points)

Points per match

Christie (108 points) Chou (97,8 points) Ginting (82 points) Nishimoto (75 points)

