×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Australian Open Badminton 2019: PV Sindhu, Sai Praneeth, Sameer Verma progress into the 2nd round 

Pavan Suresh
ANALYST
News
50   //    06 Jun 2019, 09:59 IST

PV Sindhu cruised into the 2nd round of Australian Open 2019
PV Sindhu cruised into the 2nd round of Australian Open 2019

PV Sindhu, Sameer Verma, Sai Praneeth and Parupali Kashyap made it to the 2nd round of Australian Open BWF Super 300 tournament played in Sydney on Wednesday.

The Olympic Silver Medalist, Sindhu, faced no problems in defeating Choirunnisa 21-14, 21-9 to move into the second round. She will take on Jindapol of Thailand in the second round.

Sai Praneeth registered an impressive victory over Lee Dong Keun Lee of Korea 21-16, 21-14. He will take on Anthony Gingting of Indonesia in second round.

Sameer Verma defeated Lee Zii Jia of Malaysia in three sets by 21-15, 16-21, 21-12 to move into the second round. He will take on Wang Tzu-wei of Chinese Taipei in the 2nd round, who dominated Chem June Wei in the 1st round. Sameer took the revenge of his defeat in the 2019 Sudirman Cup.

Parupali Kashyap looked in full flow defeating Avihingsanon by 21-16, 21-15 to move into the second round. He will face Lin Dan of China in the second round, who in turn defeated HS Prannoy in the first round.

Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy defeated Manu Attri and Sumeeth Reddy by 21-12, 21-16 to move into the 2nd round. They will take on Li Junhui and Liu Yuchen in the 2nd round.

The women’s doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and Sikki Reddy lost to Korean pair of Baek H-n and Kim H-r in two straight sets by 14-21, 13-21.

The mixed doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and Rankireddy went down fighting to Chinese Taipei pair of Wang Chi-Iin and Cheng C-Y by 17-21, 21-12, 16-21.

PV Sindhu, Sameer Verma and Sai Praneeth would be looking to perform well in the upcoming matches. P Kashyap and the men's doubles pair will be looking to surprise their opponents in the 2nd round.

Tags:
CROWN GROUP Australian Open - Badminton 2019 P V Sindhu Sameer VERMA
Advertisement
Australian Open Predictions: Indian hopes rest heavily on PV Sindhu 
RELATED STORY
Singapore Open 2019: PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, and Kidambi Srikanth progress into the 2nd round. 
RELATED STORY
India Open 2019: PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth move into the 2nd round 
RELATED STORY
India Open 2019: PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth enter into the quarterfinals 
RELATED STORY
Badminton Asia Championships 2019: PV Sindhu, Sameer Verma, and Saina Nehwal move into the quarterfinals 
RELATED STORY
All England Badminton Championships 2019: Kidambi Srikanth and Sai Praneeth move into the 2nd round 
RELATED STORY
Swiss Open 2019: Sameer Verma and Sai Praneeth lead Indian challenge
RELATED STORY
Badminton Asia Championships 2019: Where to watch PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, Sameer Verma second round matches
RELATED STORY
Singapore Open 2019: PV Sindhu progress into the semi-finals, others crash out 
RELATED STORY
Malaysia Open 2019: PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth progress into the 2nd round 
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us