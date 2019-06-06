Australian Open Badminton 2019: PV Sindhu, Sai Praneeth, Sameer Verma progress into the 2nd round

PV Sindhu cruised into the 2nd round of Australian Open 2019

PV Sindhu, Sameer Verma, Sai Praneeth and Parupali Kashyap made it to the 2nd round of Australian Open BWF Super 300 tournament played in Sydney on Wednesday.

The Olympic Silver Medalist, Sindhu, faced no problems in defeating Choirunnisa 21-14, 21-9 to move into the second round. She will take on Jindapol of Thailand in the second round.

Sai Praneeth registered an impressive victory over Lee Dong Keun Lee of Korea 21-16, 21-14. He will take on Anthony Gingting of Indonesia in second round.

Sameer Verma defeated Lee Zii Jia of Malaysia in three sets by 21-15, 16-21, 21-12 to move into the second round. He will take on Wang Tzu-wei of Chinese Taipei in the 2nd round, who dominated Chem June Wei in the 1st round. Sameer took the revenge of his defeat in the 2019 Sudirman Cup.

Parupali Kashyap looked in full flow defeating Avihingsanon by 21-16, 21-15 to move into the second round. He will face Lin Dan of China in the second round, who in turn defeated HS Prannoy in the first round.

Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy defeated Manu Attri and Sumeeth Reddy by 21-12, 21-16 to move into the 2nd round. They will take on Li Junhui and Liu Yuchen in the 2nd round.

The women’s doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and Sikki Reddy lost to Korean pair of Baek H-n and Kim H-r in two straight sets by 14-21, 13-21.

The mixed doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and Rankireddy went down fighting to Chinese Taipei pair of Wang Chi-Iin and Cheng C-Y by 17-21, 21-12, 16-21.

PV Sindhu, Sameer Verma and Sai Praneeth would be looking to perform well in the upcoming matches. P Kashyap and the men's doubles pair will be looking to surprise their opponents in the 2nd round.