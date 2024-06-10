Australian Open 2024: Preview, schedule, prize money, and list of Indians in action

Indian shuttlers will now be heading down under for the Australian Open, starting tomorrow, June 11. The BWF World Tour event is a Super 500, and will offer participants a chance to test their mettle ahead of the fast approaching Paris Olympics.
The Indian challenge will be led by World Championships and Asian Games bronze medalist HS Prannoy, as he looks to make a comeback to the top. The 31-year-old suffered a first-round exit in Indonesia at the hands of compatriot Priyanshu Rajawat, and will be hoping for better luck in Sydney.
Joining him in the men's singles main draw will be Kiran George, Mithun Manjunath, Sankar Muthusmay, Sameer Verma, Ravi, and Raghu Mariswamy.
Meanwhile, India's title hunt in the women's singles will be headlined by Aakarshi Kashyap.
Notable names missing from the Indian roster heading to Sydney include singles stars PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen, as well as men's doubles World No.1 Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty.
India will be fielding a watered down doubles challenge at this Super 500, with no entries in the men's doubles main draw, and only five pairs in the women's and mixed doubles combined.
Australian Open 2024: Schedule
Here is the schedule for the BWF Australian Open 2024:
First Round: June 11-12
Second Round: June 13
Quarterfinals: June 14
Semi-finals: June 15
Finals: June 16
Australian Open 2024: Prize Money
Outside of ranking points up for grabs in Australia, winners from the tournament will also get the walk away with a big bag of cash awards. The overall competition has a purse of USD 420,000, divided amongst th top finishers for all five categories.
Australian Open 2024: List of Indians in action
Men's Singles Main Draw
HS Prannoy, Kiran George, Mithun Manjunath, Sankar Muthusmay, Sameer Verma, Ravi, and Raghu Mariswamy.
Men's Singles Qualification
Abhishek Yeligar, Shashwat Dalal
Women's Singles Main Draw
Aakarshi Kashyap, Ashmita Chaliha, Malvika Bansod, Anupama Upadhyay, Imad Farooqui Samiya, and Keyura Mopati.
Men's Doubles Qualification
Aman Nandal/Rajain Abhimanyu
Women's Doubles Main Draw
Rutuparna Panda/Swetaparna Panda, Harshita Rout/Sruti Swain
Mixed Doubles Main Draw
Sumeeth Reddy/Sikki Reddy,Tarun Kona/Sri Krishna Priya Kudaravalli, and Ayush Raj Gupta/Sruti Swain.