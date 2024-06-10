Australian Open 2024: Preview, schedule, prize money, and list of Indians in action

Indian shuttlers will now be heading down under for the Australian Open, starting tomorrow, June 11. The BWF World Tour event is a Super 500, and will offer participants a chance to test their mettle ahead of the fast approaching Paris Olympics.

The Indian challenge will be led by World Championships and Asian Games bronze medalist HS Prannoy, as he looks to make a comeback to the top. The 31-year-old suffered a first-round exit in Indonesia at the hands of compatriot Priyanshu Rajawat, and will be hoping for better luck in Sydney.

Joining him in the men's singles main draw will be Kiran George, Mithun Manjunath, Sankar Muthusmay, Sameer Verma, Ravi, and Raghu Mariswamy.

Meanwhile, India's title hunt in the women's singles will be headlined by Aakarshi Kashyap.

Notable names missing from the Indian roster heading to Sydney include singles stars PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen, as well as men's doubles World No.1 Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty.

India will be fielding a watered down doubles challenge at this Super 500, with no entries in the men's doubles main draw, and only five pairs in the women's and mixed doubles combined.

Australian Open 2024: Schedule

Here is the schedule for the BWF Australian Open 2024:

First Round: June 11-12

Second Round: June 13

Quarterfinals: June 14

Semi-finals: June 15

Finals: June 16

Australian Open 2024: Prize Money

Outside of ranking points up for grabs in Australia, winners from the tournament will also get the walk away with a big bag of cash awards. The overall competition has a purse of USD 420,000, divided amongst th top finishers for all five categories.

Australian Open 2024: List of Indians in action

Men's Singles Main Draw

HS Prannoy, Kiran George, Mithun Manjunath, Sankar Muthusmay, Sameer Verma, Ravi, and Raghu Mariswamy.

Men's Singles Qualification

Abhishek Yeligar, Shashwat Dalal

Women's Singles Main Draw

Aakarshi Kashyap, Ashmita Chaliha, Malvika Bansod, Anupama Upadhyay, Imad Farooqui Samiya, and Keyura Mopati.

Men's Doubles Qualification

Aman Nandal/Rajain Abhimanyu

Women's Doubles Main Draw

Rutuparna Panda/Swetaparna Panda, Harshita Rout/Sruti Swain

Mixed Doubles Main Draw

Sumeeth Reddy/Sikki Reddy,Tarun Kona/Sri Krishna Priya Kudaravalli, and Ayush Raj Gupta/Sruti Swain.

