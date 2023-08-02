Australian Open Badminton 2023: PV Sindhu vs Aakarshi Kashyap, head-to-head, prediction, where to watch & live streaming details

Fifth seed PV Sindhu and Aakarshi Kashyap will clash in an all-Indian second-round match at the Australian Open Badminton 2023 in Sydney on Thursday, August 3.

Following back-to-back first-round defeats at the Korea Open and the Japan Open, the former world champion stopped the rot with a 21-18, 21-13 win over India's rising star Ashmita Chaliha on Wednesday.

Sindhu now takes on another of her younger compatriots after World No. 40 Aakarshi Kashyap got the better of Goh Jin Wei 21-15, 21-17 in the first round.

Australian Open Badminton 2023, PV Sindhu vs Aakarshi Kashyap: Head-to-head and Prediction

PV Sindhu and Aakarshi Kashyap have never met on the tour before. Hence, their head-to-head is currently tied at a 0-0 deadlock.

Kashyap, a 21-year-old shuttler from Chattisgarh, has been making the noise for some time. She has been a part of India's gold medal-winning 2019 South Asian Games women's team, silver medal-winning 2022 Commonwealth Games, and bronze medal-winning 2023 Asia Mixed Team Championships mixed teams.

On the individual front, the youngster has three titles at the BWF International Challenge/Series level at the 2020 Kenya International, the 2022 Maldives International and the 2022 Bangladesh International.

However, this season has been a tough one for her so far. Apart from the Madrid Spain Masters, she hasn't managed to win a single round anywhere prior to this week.

For Aakarshi Kashyap, Sindhu will indeed present a monumental challenge. Although the two-time Olympic medalist has herself been struggling this year, the huge gulf in the experience level of the two players will make all the difference in this match.

Australian Open Badminton 2023, PV Sindhu vs Aakarshi Kashyap: Date and time

PV Sindhu will cross swords with Aakarshi Kashyap in the women's singles second round at the Australian Open Badminton 2023 on Thursday in the third match of the day on Court 4.

Date: August 3, 2023

Round: Second round (Round of 16)

Time: Approx. 1.40 pm local time; 9.10 am IST

Venue: State Sports Centre in Sydney, Australia

Australian Open Badminton 2023, PV Sindhu vs Aakarshi Kashyap: Where to watch & live streaming details

This Australian Open Badminton 2023 match will not be broadcast live on any channel in India. Live streaming will, however, be available on YouTube on BWF.TV. Live scores can also be followed on the tournament software.