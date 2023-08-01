Australian Open Badminton 2023: PV Sindhu vs Ashmita Chaliha, head-to-head, prediction, where to watch & live streaming details

In a battle of two generations of Indian badminton, PV Sindhu will lock horns with Ashmita Chaliha in the first round at the Australian Open Badminton 2023 in Sydney on Wednesday, August 2.

The two-time Olympic medalist Sindhu has been enduring a miserable time on the circuit this season following her return from a five-month injury layoff. In 14 events, she has exited in the first round seven times, including in her last two tournaments at the Japan Open and the Korea Open.

The former world champion has teamed up with erstwhile All England Open winner Muhammad Hafiz Hashim ahead of a crucial period that includes the BWF World Championships and the Asian Games.

While their partnership failed to take off in the last two tournaments, Sindhu will hope to arrest the slide and get back her winning touch at the Australian Open.

Australian Open Badminton 2023, PV Sindhu vs Ashmita Chaliha: Head-to-head and Prediction

PV Sindhu holds a 1-0 edge over her younger compatriot Ashmita Chaliha in their head-to-head. The Rio Olympic silver medalist blew away the 23-year-old 21-7, 21-18 in their only encounter on the tour so far at the India Open in 2022.

Before that, Chaliha ran Sindhu close at the 2019 Nationals before losing 21-10, 22-20.

Touted as one to watch, Assamese shuttler Chaliha has already impressed in her short career. The southpaw has so far won three titles at the BWF International Challenge/Series level from four finals, with her latest one coming at the Maldives International earlier this year.

The youngster also bagged the gold medal at the 2019 South Asian Games.

Chaliha is known for her speed and an all-round game that includes aggressive shots coupled with deceptive strokes. Her quick forays into the net could put the struggling PV Sindhu in a spot of bother.

Although Chaliha has the kind of game to break up the rhythm of the attacking Sindhu, the latter's immense experience should ultimately tilt the balance in her favor.

Australian Open Badminton 2023, PV Sindhu vs Ashmita Chaliha: Date and time

PV and Ashmita Chaliha will clash in the women's singles first round at the Australian Open Badminton 2023 on Wednesday in the third match of the day on Court 2.

Date: August 2, 2023

Round: First round (Round of 32)

Time: Approx. 10.30 am local time; 6 am IST

Venue: State Sports Centre in Sydney, Australia

Australian Open Badminton 2023, PV Sindhu vs Ashmita Chaliha: Where to watch & live streaming details

This Australian Open Badminton 2023 match will not be broadcast live on any channel in India. Live streaming will, however, be available on YouTube on BWF.TV. Live scores can also be followed on the tournament software.