Australian Open Badminton 2023: PV Sindhu vs Beiwen Zhang, head-to-head, prediction, where to watch & live streaming details

Indian shuttle queen PV Sindhu takes on World No. 12 Beiwen Zhang in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open Badminton 2023 in Sydney on Friday (August 4).

Seeded fifth at the Super 500 tournament, Sindhu has had a couple of breezy wins over younger compatriots. Following a 21-18, 21-13 win over Ashmita Chaliha, she walloped Aakarshi Kashyap 21-14, 21-10 to reach the last eight.

Former top-10 player Beiwen Zhang, though, will be a step up for the erstwhile world champion. The American thumped Tiffany Ho 21-14, 21-4 to begin her campaign Down Under in thunderous fashion. She then edged out Huang Yu-Hsun 19-21, 21-10, 21-12 to march into the quarterfinals.

Australian Open Badminton 2023, PV Sindhu vs Beiwen Zhang: Head-to-head and Prediction

Sindhu and Zhang have squared off ten times, with the Indian holding a 6-4 lead in their head-to-head. Their last meeting came at the All England 2020, where the Indian ran away to a 21-14, 21-17 win.

One of the biggest duels between Sindhu and Zhang was in the final of the 2018 India Open, where the 33-year-old held off the home favorite to emerge victorious 21-18, 11-21, 22-20. hat remains Zhang's only title on the BWF World Tour.

One of the other major highlights of her career is the Pan Am Championships women's singles gold medal in 2021. This year, Zhang has reached three finals, at the Taipei Open, Orleans Masters and Pan AM Individual Championships. However, she had to settle for the second-best position in all of them.

World No. 17 Sindhu, in contrast, has been to just a solitary final this season, which was at the Madrid Spain Masters.

With Beiwen Zhang looking strong this year, it could turn out to be a tough battle for Sindhu. It remains to be seen if she can summon her champion mentality under pressure.

Australian Open Badminton 2023, PV Sindhu vs Beiwen Zhang: Date and time

PV Sindhu will meet Beiwen Zhang in the women's singles quarterfinals at the Australian Open Badminton 2023 on Friday in the second match of the day on Court 1.

Date: August 4, 2023

Round: Quarterfinals

Time: Approx. 12.40 pm local time; 8.10 am IST

Venue: State Sports Centre in Sydney, Australia

Australian Open Badminton 2023, PV Sindhu vs Beiwen Zhang: Where to watch & live streaming details

This Australian Open Badminton 2023 match will not be broadcast live on any channel in India.

Live streaming will, however, be available on YouTube on BWF.TV. Live scores can also be followed on the tournament software.