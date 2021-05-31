I was confident of making it to the Olympics by the end of 2019, says Tokyo-bound shuttler Sai Praneeth

Some players blossom late and B Sai Praneeth falls into that category. Having remained in the shadows of the Kashyaps and Srikanths for several years, B Sai Praneeth finally made a big jump in 2019 - a year which he will cherish for the rest of his life.

At the start of 2019, B Sai Praneeth was not even in the top-25 in the world, but a series of impressive performances helped him reach a career-best world ranking of 10. He created history by becoming the first Indian male shuttler in 36 years to win a bronze medal at the BWF World Championships after Prakash Padukone achieved the feat in 1983.

Off the court, B Sai Praneeth had a memorable 2019. He was honored with the prestigious Arjuna Award in 2019 and married Swetha Jayanthi in December 2019.

B Sai Praneeth acknowledged that special year when he looked back two summers ago.

“Definitely it was a special year for me for several reasons. My performance was top class during those few months which helped me break into the world’s top-10 ranking for the first time in my career. The icing on the cake was winning the bronze medal at the World Championship in Basel,” said B Sai Praneeth.

Tokyo beckons for Sai Praneeth

The tall right-hander lost to Kento Momota of Japan 13-21, 8-21, in the semis, and settled for a bronze medal. On his way, he zoomed into the top-10,and the 28-year-old, for the first time, realized that he could make it to the Tokyo Olympics.

“By the end of 2019, I had a firm belief that I could represent India in the Olympics. I was heading to the rankings as far as Indian players are concerned and I thought if I could maintain it I would go through. Definitely winning a medal at the World Championship was the turning point of my career and gave me the confidence that I belong to the top league,” said B Sai Praneeth, who will be the lone men’s singles player from the country to play in the Tokyo Olympics.

The postponed Tokyo Olympics will get underway on July 23rd in the Japanese capital. Former world No. 1 Kidambi Srikanth missed the Tokyo bus by a whisker.

I will try my best to win an Olympic medal, says Sai Praneeth

“I am really happy to get selected for the Olympics. Like every athlete, I also had a dream to represent the nation in the Olympics. I am excited and eager to play in the biggest sporting event on the planet. It doesn't get bigger than this. My family members are equally excited to see me play in Tokyo,” said B Sai Praneeth.

Although Telangana state, including Hyderabad, is under lockdown, B Sai Praneeth has been preparing hard for the forthcoming event. At the SAI-Gopichand Academy, he has been sweating it out for more than six hours every day while taking all Covid-19 precautions into account.

“I am training with five to six sparring partners in two sessions everyday. Indonesian singles coach Agus Dwi Santoso is a very good coach and always keeps me on my toes. A couple of Indian youngsters Siril Verma and Karthik and three Indonesians play with me and we try out different skills during the practice,” said Sai Praneeth.

Agus Dwi Santoso specializes in singles coaching. The 55-year-old joined the Indian team early last year. The Badminton Association of India (BAI) appointed him especially for the Tokyo Olympics.

Regarding his medal-winning chances at Tokyo, B Sai Praneeth sounded optimistic and determined to give his best. He is eager to rectify any flaws in the next month and a half.

“I am shaping well for the competition. I still have six weeks to go for more practice at my disposal. I am confident of putting up a good performance. My target is to win a medal for the country. So far no Indian male player has won any medal in the Olympics. I know the competition is tough but I am feeling good about myself. All the top 16 players have an equal chance of winning a medal,” said B Sai Praneeth.

Five-foot-nine-inch tall B Sai Praneeth mentioned the role of Pullela Gopichand in his career. The chief national coach has been a mentor for B Sai Praneeth since his sub-junior days.

“Whatever I am today is only because of Gopi Sir. I have been there since he launched his academy some 15 years ago. He believed in my abilities and always inspired me to do my best. He is more than a coach to me. His guidance and encouragement when I was going through tough times helped him stay focussed,” said B Sai Praneeth.

In another major landmark of his career, B Sai Praneeth won the Singapore Open Super Series in 2017 after defeating his compatriot and regular practice partner, Kidambi Srikanth, 17-21, 21-17, 21-12, in an exciting summit clash. He became only the fourth Indian to win a Super Series title after Saina Nehwal, Srikanth Kidambi and PV Sindhu.

B Sai Praneeth believes he still has another five to six years of competitive badminton left in him.

“Earlier, players used to retire when they were around 28. However, the situation has changed now. Most of the top players are delivering their best post-30 years of age. If I can keep myself injury-free I can still play until I'm 33 years old. The key is to maintain fitness and avoid injuries. Players like Lin Dan and Lee Chong Wei achieved remarkable results towards the end of their career. I hope to emulate them,” said B Sai Praneeth.