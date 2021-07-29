Badminton: Akane Yamaguchi - All you need to know about PV Sindhu's Olympics 2021 quarterfinals opponent

Indian shuttler and World No.7 PV Sindhu continued her winning ways at Olympics 2021 as she thrashed Denmark's Mia Blichfeldt in her Round of 16 match to go through to the women's singles quarterfinals. Sindhu, who is yet to drop a game at this Olympics, defeated Mia Blichfeldt 21-15 21-13, to stamp her authority.

Sindhu will be back in action on July 30 for her quarterfinals match. For her quarterfinal match she will be going one on one against Japan's Akane Yamaguchi.

Here is all that you need to know about Akane Yamaguchi

What is Akane Yamaguchi's world ranking?

Akane Yamaguchi is ranked 5 in the women's singles badminton. At the Tokyo Olympics she is seeded fourth. The 24-year-old has been a former World No.1. She reached the peak of the ranking charts in April 2018. She is the first Japanese athlete to reach the World No. 1 ranking.

Akane Yamaguchi joined the Japanese national team at the age of 15, the youngest athlete to ever join. Akane Yamaguchi has registered 321 wins as a professional shuttler. This includes all her wins in women's singles, women's doubles and mixed doubles matches.

What is Akanke Yamagushi's head-to-head record against PV Sindhu?

PV Sindhu and Akane Yamaguchi have faced each other 18 times. The Indian shuttler has defeated her Japanese opponent in 11 matches. Akane Yamaguchi has defeated PV Sindhu in the other 7 matches. Their previous encounter was at the 2021 All England Open Badminton Championship where PV Sindhu beat Akane Yamaguchi 16-21 21-16 21-19.

What is Akane Yamaguchi's record at the Olympics?

Akane Yamaguchi represented Japan for the first time at the Rio Olympics. She reached the quarterfinal stage where she was defeated by her countrywoman Nozomi Okuhara 21-11 21-17 21-10.

What are Akane Yamaguchi's other famous wins?

Akane Yamaguchi has won a bronze medal at the 2018 World Championships. At the 2018 Asian Games, Akane Yamaguchi was part of the Japan's women's team which won the gold medal. She also claimed bronze in the women's singles competition from the 2018 Asian Games.

Akane Yamaguchi has won gold and silver from the Asian Championships. At the 2014 Youth Olympics Akane Yamaguchi won a silver medal in the girls' singles event. The Japanese shuttler has two gold, two silver and one bronze medal from the World Junior Championships.

When is PV Sindhu's match against Akane Yamaguchi?

The quarterfinal clash between PV Sindhu and Akane Yamaguchi is scheduled for July 30. According to the Olympics official website, the match is scheduled for the afternoon session. The afternoon session begins at 3.30 PM Japan Time or 12.00 PM IST.

Also read: Who are India's biggest medal hopes at the Tokyo Olympics 2021?

Edited by Diptanil Roy