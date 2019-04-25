Badminton Asia Championships 2019: PV Sindhu, Sameer Verma, and Saina Nehwal move into the quarterfinals

PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal and Sameer Verma moved into the quarterfinals of Badminton Asia Championships 2019

It was a perfect day for India as the country's top shuttlers- PV Sindhu , Sameer Verma and Saina Nehwal moved into the quarterfinals of the 39th edition of the Badminton Asia Championships 2019 played at Wuhan, China on Thursday.

Sameer Verma progressed through to the quarter-finals stage defeating Na Ka Long of Hong Kong in two straights. It was a commanding performance by the Indian, who showed his class winning it by 21-12, 21-19 to move into the last 8 stage. Verma defeated Sakai in the first round in three sets on day 1.

In the women’s singles, PV Sindhu defeated pre-qualifier Choirunnisa in two straight sets 21-15, 21-19. It was a dominating performance by the two-time World Championship silver medalist, who outplayed her opponent comfortably. Despite the pre-qualifier giving a tough fight in the 2nd set, Sindhu held her nerves and progressed into the quarter-finals. She will take on Cai Yanan of China in quarter-finals.

In the first round, Sindhu had defeated Ayaka Takahashi in two straight sets, and would be hoping to perform her best in the quarter-finals stage.

Saina Nehwal defeated Korea’s Kim Ga Eun in two straight sets 21-13, 21-13. She will take on Akane Yamaguchi in the quarter-finals. In the first round, Saina defeated Han Y in three sets.

PV Sindhu will take on Chinese Cai Yanyan in the quarterfinals. Sindhu just recently defeated the World Number 17. Saina Nehwal has a tough task ahead when she will take on Yamaguchi, as she will have to play out of her skin to defeat the World number 4.

Sameer Verma will take on All England Championship semi-finalist Shi Yuqi in the quarter-finals. Let’s hope that our top Indian shuttlers can play their best badminton and move ahead to last 4 stage.