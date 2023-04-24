Badminton Asia Championships 2023: 3 youngsters who could impress in the upcoming tournament

The Indian challenge at the upcoming Badminton Asia Championships 2023 will be led by Olympic medallists PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal. The veterans are a part of a strong Indian contingent that is looking to add to the tally of 17 medals won at the continetal event.

The upcoming edition of the championships will be the 40th and the event is scheduled to be played at the Sheikh Rashid Bin Hamdan Indoor Hall, Al Nasr Club in Dubai from April 25 to 30.

3 youngsters who could impress at the Badminton Asia Championships 2023

Here are the Indian youngsters who could impress at the Badminton Asia Championships 2023.

#3. Malvika Bansod

Malvika Bansod.

The talented southpaw from Nagpur has received a tough opening draw as she will be up against Akane Yamaguchi, the top seed and last year's finalist.

Barely into her 20s, Bansod made headlines when she won a silver medal at the Syed Modi International tournament in 2022 in her debut season on the BWF World Tour. Since then, there has been no looking back as the youngster continues to make waves on the circuit.

#2. Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand

Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand.

The doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand will meet Indonesia’s Lanny Tria Mayasari and Ribka Sugiarto in their first-round match. The Indians have been successful in the recent past and could be a pair that will make heads turn if they get past the first hurdle.

The pair won the bronze medal at the Commonwealth Games last year and the duo had a terrific run at the All England Open Championship last year, losing in the semifinals. They have beaten top-10 ranked pairs on multiple occasions and are no pushovers.

More recently, Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand helped India bounce from a 0-2 deficit to a 3-2 win against Hong Kong to help India win their first-ever medal in the history of the Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championships.

Their record will put them in good stead as they aim to make waves on the BWF circuit.

#1. Lakshya Sen

Lakshya Sen.

The young Indian has drawn seventh seed Loh Kean Yew in the opening round of the Badminton Asia Championships 2023. The Indian, a multiple Commonwealth Games medalist, has all the necessary ammunition in his tank to go the distance and is one of the players to watch out for. His meteroic rise in the badminton circuit has been a result of his game, strategies and hardwork.

Schedule of Badminton Asia Championships 2023

Group stage: Tuesday, April 25.

Round 1: Wednesday, April 26.

Round 2: Thursday, April 27.

Quarterfinals: Friday, April 28.

Semifinals: Saturday, April 29.

Finals: Sunday, April 30.

In India, the Badminton Asia Championships 2023 will be broadcast live on Sony Sports TEN 2 channel and live streamed on SonyLIV platform.

