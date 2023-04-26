Badminton Asia Championships 2023: PV Sindhu vs Wen Chi Hsu preview, head-to-head, prediction, where to watch & live streaming details

Indian shuttle queen PV Sindhu will begin her quest for the Badminton Asia Championships 2023 title against World No. 17 Wen Chi Hsu in Dubai on Wednesday, April 26. Currently ranked 11th, Sindhu has been seeded eighth in this prestigious continental event.

Considering her lofty standards, the two-time Olympic medalist's season has been subpar so far. Her comeback from a five-month injury layoff at the start of the year didn't go as expected. The 27-year-old went on a three-match losing streak on the tour before snapping it with a first-round victory at the Swiss Open in March. However, her title defense came to a premature end with her second-round exit.

Sindhu finally managed to turn things around in her next outing at the Madrid Spain Masters. For the first time this year, the Indian ace won four matches in a row to make the final in this Super 300 competition.

But the exploits took their toll on her, robbing her of any energy to contest the summit clash. Sindhu turned up a pale shadow of herself as she went down 8-21, 8-21 against Gregoria Mariska Tunjung of Indonesia.

Having got three weeks to rest and recharge, the World No. 11 will be raring to go and build on her Madrid heroics at the Badminton Asia Championships.

Badminton Asia @Badminton_Asia 🤩



Stay tuned for more updates!



#Badminton Get ready for the long-awaited KhiladiX.com Dubai 2023 Badminton Asia Championship Powered by Floki that will be held on 25 - 30 April 2023 in Al Nasr Club, Dubai, United Arab Emirates 🏸Stay tuned for more updates! #Badminton Asia #BACDubai2023 Get ready for the long-awaited KhiladiX.com Dubai 2023 Badminton Asia Championship Powered by Floki that will be held on 25 - 30 April 2023 in Al Nasr Club, Dubai, United Arab Emirates 🏸🔥🤩Stay tuned for more updates! 😁#Badminton #BadmintonAsia #BACDubai2023 https://t.co/KDc5eFwcT0

PV Sindhu vs Wen Chi Hsu: Head-to-head and prediction

Sindhu and Wen Chi Hsu have never squared off on the tour before. Hence, their head-to-head currently stands at a 0-0 deadlock.

Sindhu is undoubtedly the more accomplished of the two. But she cannot afford to take her opponent lightly.

Wen Chi Hsu has won more matches than Sindhu this year, which includes a semifinal showing at the Thailand Masters and a couple of quarterfinals at the Malaysia Open and the German Open. The Chinese Taipei shuttler also won five titles at the International Challenge/Series level last year.

Wen Chi Hsu has definitely made rapid strides over the past few months and will be coming into this match with a lot of confidence. If Sindhu makes a slow start, she could be in trouble. Hsu does have the capability to take a game off her more fancied opponent. But once Sindhu finds her range, the Indian is expected to come through.

Badminton Asia Championships, PV Sindhu vs Wen Chi Hsu: Date and time

Eighth seed PV Sindhu and Wen Chi Hsu will cross swords in the women's singles first round at the Badminton Asia Championships 2023 on Wednesday. It will be the 11th match of the day on Court 2.

Date: April 26, 2023

Time: Approx 4.30 pm local time, 6 pm IST

Venue: Sheikh Rashid Bin Hamdan Indoor Hall, Al Nasr Club in Dubai

Badminton Asia Championships, PV Sindhu vs Wen Chi Hsu: Where to watch & live streaming details

The Badminton Asia Championships 2023 matches can be watched live on Badminton Asia's Youtube channel and Facebook page from April 25-27.

Poll : 0 votes