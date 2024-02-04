Badminton Asia Championships: Full schedule and draw released

The Badminton Asia Championships are set to commence on February 13 and the schedule for the event has been announced. The Indian men's team is placed in Group A alongside China and Hong Kong, while the women's team is placed in Group W with only China.

The tournament will act as a qualifier for the Thomas Cup and Uber Cup, and will have some lethal competition. Each group will have the top two teams move on to the quarterfinals, which means that while the Indian women's team is safe, the men's team will have to battle for their spot in the top eight.

The event starts on February 13 but India isn’t in action until the 14th. The first to take to court will be the women's team, as they face China at 6:30 AM IST. Next, the men's team will battle Hong Kong at 10:30 am IST.

The men’s team will play their final group match of the Badminton Asia Championships on February 15 when they take on China at 10:30 AM IST.

The quarterfinals, semifinals, and finals of the women's team event will start at 7:30 AM IST on February 16, 17, and 18 respectively. On the other hand, the men's teams will play their final three rounds on the same three days, starting at 1:30 PM IST.

Badminton Asia Championships: Get to know the Indian squad

India will be sending well-rounded squads for the Badminton Asia Championships in Malaysia. The women's side will be led by PV Sindhu, who makes a return to competition after four months due to an injury. She will be joined by Ashmita Chaliha, Tanvi Sharma, and Anmol Kharb in the singles events.

India's women's doubles representation at the event will consist of three pairs, Treesa Jolly/Gayathri Gopichand, Ashwini Ponnappa/Tanisha Crasto, and Priya Devi Konjengbam/Shruti Mishra.

The Indian men's challenge at the Badminton Asia Championships will be led by singles player HS Prannoy and World No. 1 doubles duo Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty.

Prannoy will have support in the singles department from Srikanth Kidambi and sibling duo Lakshya and Chirag Sen. The men's squad will be completed by doubles pairs Suraj Goala/Pruthvi Roy and Dhruv Kapila-MR Arjun.