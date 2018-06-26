Badminton Asia Junior Championships 2018: Draws revealed for the Team Event

India have been placed alongsite Korea, Kazakhstan, and Myanmar in Group C

Members of the Indian Junior Badminton contingent

The Team Event draw results of Badminton Asia Junior Championships 2018 were announced on June 26.

Former junior World No.1 Lakshya Sen and Junior World No.4 Vaishnavi Jakka Reddy will be leading India's charge at these Championships, which will take place from July 14-22, in Jakarta, Indonesia. The mixed team event will start proceedings of the tournament and is scheduled to be played from July 14-17, whereas individual shuttlers would be seen battling it out July 18 onwards.

The talented 16-year-old, Lakshya, is currently ranked 69th in the Men's senior ranking. The highlight of his career came when the young shuttler went up against Chinese legend, Lin Dan in the pre-quarterfinals at the New Zealand Open. He impressed critics when he won the took the first game 21-15, before ultimately losing the tie 1-2. However, his exploits have not gone unnoticed and Indian fans will be looking closely at this young shuttler from Almora, Uttarakhand.

Priyanshu Rajawat, India's No.1 - Amar Farogh, and No. 3 - Kiran George, are the other youngsters to look out for at the Junior Championships. The Men’s doubles category will also see extremely capable players - Manjit Singh Khwairakpam, Dingku Singh, Vishnuvardhan Goud, and Sri Krishna Sai Kumar Podile - in action. Meanwhile, Simran Singhi, Ritika Thaker, K. Preethi and Shristhi Juppudi will carry India's hopes in Women's doubles category.

Rigorous preparations are already in progress by the Indian shuttlers at a camp being conducted by Junior National Coach, Sanjay Mishra.

India have won a Team Bronze medal at the Junior Continental Championship. However, this was way back in 2011 and the promising squad this time around has given the Indian fans hope that they will repeat or maybe even improve this result.

The following are the results of the Team Event Draw:

Group A: China, Malaysia, Mongolia

Group B: Thailand, Chinese Taipei, Hong Kong, Macau

Group C: Korea, India, Kazakhstan, Myanmar

Group D: Indonesia, Japan, Singapore, Sri Lanka