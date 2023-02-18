Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championship 2023: India vs China semifinal preview, where to watch & live streaming details 

India staged a remarkable comeback in the quarterfinals to set up a semifinal showdown with defending champions China at the Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championship 2023 in Dubai on Friday.

In a best-of-five encounter, the Indian team stared at defeat against Hong Kong after losing mixed doubles and men's singles rubbers. The contingent then showed exceptional poise and resilience under pressure to win the men's doubles, women's singles and women's doubles rubbers and seal their spot in the last-four stage of the tournament.

This is the first time the Indians have entered semifinals of the Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championship. In 2017, India were knocked out in the quarterfinals by Thailand while in 2019, they couldn't make it out of the group stages.

With their entry into the semis, India have also confirmed a medal from this tournament for the first time. The contingent has also qualified for the Sudirman Cup to be held in China later this year.

Up next for Team India are the mighty Chinese, who won the gold in the 2019 edition and the bronze in 2017. However, China, too, haven't had smooth sailing in their last two matches. They have had to work hard to secure gritty 3-2 victories against Korea in their final group-stage match and Malaysia in the quarterfinals.

Also, they aren't playing with their top-10 stars in singles, which could present a slight window of opportunity for the Indians. Nonetheless, this remains a tough challenge for Team India and they need to put their best foot forward if they want to upset China and march into the final for the very first time.

Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championship 2023, India vs China: Date and time

India will take on defending champions China in the semifinals of the Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championship 2023 on Saturday.

Date: February 18, 2023

Time: Approx. 4 pm local time/5.30 pm IST

Venue: Dubai Exhibition Centre, Dubai, UAE

Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championship 2023, India vs China: Where to watch & live streaming details

The Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championship 2023 is being broadcast live in India on the Sony Sports Network. Sony Sports 2 and Sony Sports 2 HD channels are telecasting the event live from February 17-19.

Live streaming is available on SonyLiv on the same dates.

Live scores can be followed on the tournament software throughout the tournament.

