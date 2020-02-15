Badminton Asia Team Championships 2020, Finals: Indonesia vs Malaysia | Live stream details

Jonatan Christie

The battleground is set for two of the best countries in badminton - Indonesia and Malaysia to fight it out for the title at the ongoing Badminton Asia Team Championships 2020. The Rizal Memorial Sports Complex is expected to light up as the two teams clash in the finals on Sunday.

Boasting of some of the best players in the world, both Indonesia as well as Malaysia have been brilliant in this tournament. While Malaysia, have won all their ties, against Kazakhstan, India, Korea and finally Japan to make it to the finals; double defending champions, Indonesia also won every clash against Korea, Philippines and eventually India, to set up a title clash with Malaysia.

The Indonesian team possesses the power of World No. 1 doubles duo of Marcus Fernaldi Gideon/ Kevin Sanjaya and second-seeded pair of Hendra Setiawan/Mohammad Ahsan. Additionally, they also have World No. 7 singles player Jonatan Christie on their side too.

The Malaysian contingent has a lot of young players this time but they lack nowhere in their prowess on the court. However, the Malaysians will rely heavily on World No. 14 Lee Zii Jia, Asian Junior Champion, Leong Jun Hao and World No. 8 doubles pair of Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik. Assuredly, it will be an extremely dramatic clash as the two formidable teams take on each other for the crown. It remains to be seen if Indonesia can pull off a hat-trick of victories in this event.

Here's all you need to know about the

Badminton Asia Team Championships 2020:

Date: February 11 - February 16, 2020

Tournament: Badminton Asia Team Championships 2020

Category: Continental Championships

Location: Rizal Memorial Coliseum, Manila, Philippines

Time: Indonesia vs Malaysia (Men's Squad), Final match at approx. 1:30 PM IST on 16 February 2020

Where to watch Badminton Asia Team Championships 2020?

India- The tournament will not be broadcast here.

Live streaming details for Badminton Asia Team Championships 2020

Badminton Asia Team Championships 2020 can be followed live on the official BWF website.

There will be updates on the official Badminton Asia website.