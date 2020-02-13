Badminton Asia Team Championships 2020: India vs Malaysia, Where to watch and Live Stream details

The Indian men's squad made headway after winning convincingly against Kazakhstan in their opening round Group B match, 4-1. Playing at the Badminton Asia Team Championships 2020 in Manila, Philippines, the Indian men's squad are braving it out at the South-East Asian country, which is under the threat of the rampant Corona Virus. Led by Kidambi Srikanth and B. Sai Praneeth, India will now have to take on a more formidable opponent as they will have to face the team from Malaysia.

The Badminton Asia Team Championships, which is a biennial tournament act as qualifiers for the all-important Thomas and Uber Cups. Additionally, points gathered during the event will be taken into consideration for the Olympic qualifiers. The Indian men's team will take on Malaysia in their second Group B match. The Malaysian team has opted for a fair mix of experienced and young players to champion their campaign at the Championships.

Bronze medalist at the World Championships 2019, B. Sai Praneeth will be leading the charge against the 21-year-old Lee Zii Jia, who has been a former World No. 11 player. Following him, the doubles duo of M.R Arjun and Chirag Shetty will clash against Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik.

Former World No. 1 player, Kidambi Srikanth is aspiring to get his form back as he will take on World No. 64 Malaysian, Cheam June Wei. The young duo of Dhruv Kapila and Lakshya Sen will partner up against Yew Sin Ong and Teo Ee Yi. Lastly, it will be HS Prannoy who will be taking it up with the 20-year-old Leong Jun Hao, in the final match of the tie.

Here's all you need to know about the

Badminton Asia Team Championships 2020:

Date: February 11 - February 16, 2020

Tournament: Badminton Asia Team Championships 2020

Category: Continental Championships

Location: Rizal Memorial Coliseum, Manila, Philippines

Time: India vs Malaysia (Men's Squad), Group B Match at approx. 1:30 PM IST on 13 February 2020

Where to watch Badminton Asia Team Championships 2020?

India- The tournament will not be broadcast here.

Live streaming details for Badminton Asia Team Championships 2020

Badminton Asia Team Championships 2020 can be followed live on the official BWF website.

There will be updates on the official Badminton Asia website.