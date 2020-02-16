Badminton Asia Team Championships 2020: Indonesia beats Malaysia to lift a hat-trick of titles

Indonesia win the title for the third time in a row

There is truly no team that can defeat Indonesia as they reasserted their dominance once again at the Badminton Asia Team Championships 2020, winning it fair and square against Malaysia. Their great fighting spirit shone throughout the tie as they claimed their hat-trick victory at the biennial Continental Championships which began in 2016. The Indonesians won the tournament after handing Malaysia a 3-1 beating.

The Indonesian team was simply ruthless against Malaysia's rather young brigade. The Badminton Asia Team Championships, which was being held in Manila, Philippines saw India being hassled by both, Malaysia as well as Indonesia in the Group Stage match and the eventual, semi-final clash against the latter.

The Indian men's team met with a humiliating defeat against Malaysia, 4-1 with only Kidambi Srikanth registering a victory. Powered on by young Lakshya Sen and Subhankar Dey, the Indian side briefly shone against Indonesia but could not save face to win the tie and lost the semi-finals, 3-2, paving the way to the finals between Indonesia and Malaysia.

The double defending champions made an early start with Anthony Ginting defeating a persistent Lee Zii Jia, 22-20, 21-16. Soon enough, Indonesian World No. 1 pair of Marcus Gideon Fernaldi and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo took on SEA Games champion duo of Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik. However, Fernaldi and Sukamuljo were too good and gave Indonesia a 2-0 lead, by winning 22-20, 21-16.

Marcus Gideon Fernaldi and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo

Malaysia stepped in quickly to create some damage as Cheam June Wei came forth to take on World No. 7 star player Jonatan Christie. Christie, who became an easy target for Lakshya Sen in the semi-final clash against India, where the youngster won, gave a stiff fight today to Cheam June Wei. However, the 23-year-old Wei was equally relentless and defeated Christie, in a tight match 21-16, 17-21, 24-22, to keep Malaysia in the tie.

But that was not to be the case for long as Indonesia's makeshift pair of Mohammad Ahsan and Fajar Alfian took responsibility on their shoulders to carry the team to victory. Taking on Malaysian doubles duo of Ong Yew Sin and Teo Ee Yi, Ahsan and Alfian were quick to conclude matters, winning in straight games, 21-18, 21-17. With that, the Indonesians achieved their hat-trick glory at the Badminton Asia Team Championships in style.