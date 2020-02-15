Badminton Asia Team Championships 2020, Semi-finals: India vs Indonesia, Where to watch and Live Stream details

Lakshya Sen

The Indian men shuttlers registered a narrow victory in the knock-out quarter-finals against Thailand at the Badminton Asia Team Championships 2020 on Friday. Playing in the Manila event which acts as the qualifier for the Thomas and Uber Cups, the Indian shuttlers braved their way past Thailand, 3-2 to storm into the semi-finals against Indonesia.

While surprisingly, former World No. 1 Kidambi Srikanth and current World No. 11, B. Sai Praneeth accounted for the two losses, it was the young brigade of Lakshya Sen, Dhruv Kapila, MR Arjun and of course, Chirag Shetty who took responsibility at a crucial juncture. Lagging behind 0-2, the Indian men bounced back after steady and impressive performances in the two doubles and one singles encounters.

Kidambi Srikanth.

With their entry into the semi-finals, the Indian shuttlers have assured themselves of a medal. But they cannot afford to play a slack game against a brilliant Indonesian team. Defeating the host country, Philippines, 3-0, Indonesia booked their date with India.

Boasting formidable players like World No. 1 pair of Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo, World No. 7 Jonathan Christie and the experienced duo of Hendra Setiawan and Mohammed Ahsan, India has a tough challenge to overcome against Indonesia and thus need t step up their game.

Sanjaya Sukamuljo and Marcus Fernaldi Gideon.

Here's all you need to know about the

Badminton Asia Team Championships 2020:

Date: February 11 - February 16, 2020

Tournament: Badminton Asia Team Championships 2020

Category: Continental Championships

Location: Rizal Memorial Coliseum, Manila, Philippines

Time: India vs Thailand (Men's Squad), Knock-out Semi-final match at approx. 1:30 PM IST on 15 February 2020

Where to watch Badminton Asia Team Championships 2020?

India- The tournament will not be broadcast here.

Live streaming details for Badminton Asia Team Championships 2020

Badminton Asia Team Championships 2020 can be followed live on the official BWF website.

There will be updates on the official Badminton Asia website.