Badminton Asia Team Championships 2020: Where to watch and Live Stream details

B. Sai Praneeth

After the conclusion of the Premier Badminton League Season 5, it's time to get back to business with the Badminton Asia Team Championships beginning from February 11 and running till February 16. Scheduled to be held in Manila at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum in the Philippines, the tournament will see the full participation of the Indian men's squad with top players like B. Sai Praneeth and Kidambi Srikanth, Chirag Shetty and Lakshya Sen in the mix. This biennial tournament is a crucial tournament and will act as Asian qualifiers for the Thomas Cup and Uber Cup tournaments. Other than that, the points gathered here will be beneficial for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic qualifiers.

The Indian women's squad decided to skip the Badminton Asia Team Championships owing to the threat of the Corona Virus outbreak in China. The Badminton Association of India (BAI) said, "Unforeseen health hazard apprehension due to the Corona Virus outbreak has resulted in withdrawal of the women’s team for the upcoming Badminton Asian Championships," in a statement on February 7. With the absence of top seeds PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, the men's squad will have a lot of responsibility on their shoulders.

PV Sindhu will be missing in action with the women's team pulling out.

Led by B. Sai Praneeth, who will be traveling to Manila after anchoring his Bengaluru Raptors to a successful title defense at the PBL, is expected to do the same for the Indian squad. Lakshya Sen is expected to shine as well. In the double's front, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy pulled out owing to an ankle injury, leaving Chirag Shetty with the options of Dhruv Kapila and MR Arjun. There will also be H S Prannoy, Kidambi Srikanth who will be seen in action too. Hopefully, this performance will not be lackluster and as they open their campaign against Kazakhstan on Tuesday before meeting Malaysia on Thursday, in their Group B matches.

Kidambi Srikanth.

Here's all you need to know about the

Badminton Asia Team Championships 2020:

Date: February 11 - February 16, 2020

Tournament: Badminton Asia Team Championships 2020

Category: Continental Championships

Location: Rizal Memorial Coliseum, Manila, Philippines

Where to watch Badminton Asia Team Championships 2020?

India- The tournament will not be broadcast here.

Live streaming details for Badminton Asia Team Championships 2020

Badminton Asia Team Championships 2020 can be followed live on the official BWF website.

There will be updates on the official Badminton Asia website.