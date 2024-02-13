Badminton Asia Team Championships 2024: Schedule and timings of Team India's matches

The Badminton Asia Team Championships are underway in Shah Alam, Malaysia. Taking place from February 13–18, 2024, the biennial tournament will witness the men’s and women’s teams from India battling it out for the prestigious trophies.

India's men’s team’s campaign will kick off on February 14, where they will take on top seeds China in their opening encounter.

The team is led by World No. 7 HS Prannoy in the singles category and the World No. 1 pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy in the doubles events. They also have former World No. 1 Kidambi Srikanth, Lakshya Sen, Dhruv Kapila, M. R. Arjun, Suraj Goala, and Pruthvi Roy in the ranks.

The men’s team, which won the elusive Thomas Cup in 2022 and the silver at the Asian Games last year, will be eager to make their mark on the continental stage once again.

Meanwhile, the women's team will also face China in their first match of the group stages. The return of two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu will significantly boost the team's strength. Sindhu is making a comeback after recovering from a knee injury sustained during the French Open.

Alongside Sindhu, veteran doubles player Ashwini Ponnappa will also be part of what is otherwise a squad full of rising stars like Tanisha Crasto, Treesa Jolly, and Gayatri Gopichand. The other shuttlers in the contingent are 15-year-old Tanvi Sharma, 17-year-old Anmol Kharb, Ashmita Chaliha, Priya Devi Konjengbam, and Shruti Mishra.

With Sindhu's return, the women's team's chances of success have received a considerable lift, but it will still be a difficult task for the young team to take on some of the heavyweights of international badminton.

India is guaranteed a place in the knockout stages as the first two teams from every group gets to advance. Group W includes only India and China.

India’s schedule at the Badminton Asia Team Championships 2024:

Wednesday, February 14

China (women’s team) vs. India (women’s team): Approx. 6:30 a.m. IST

India (men’s team) vs. Hong Kong China (men’s team): Approx. 10:30 am IST

Thursday, February 15

China (men’s team) vs. India (men’s team): Approx. 10:30 a.m. IST