Badminton coach SM Arif has found his next Saina Nehwal in Ira Sharma

SM Arif has been instrumental in shaping up the careers of Pullela Gopichand, Saina Nehwal and Jwala Gutta to name a few.

Ira Sharma

What’s the story?

With India doing so well on the international circuit in badminton, it’s certainly the best time to single out young talents who can carry the baton forward. Former India national coach and one of the doyens of Indian badminton, SM Arif has already pinned his hopes on a 17-year-old girl called Ira Sharma whom he expects to bring laurels for India very soon.

Bengali daily Ebela has reported that the renowned coach has said that Sharma has very much reminded him of a young Saina Nehwal whom he groomed during her formation years.

“Just like Saina, Ira’s game too is based on variety of strokes,” Ebela has quoted Arif saying. “And the way she has been persevering, I believe she can definitely bring medals for her country in the future,” he added.

In case you didn’t know...

SM Arif has been a Dronacharya and a Padma Shri recipient. He has produced over 150 national champions over 40 years and has been instrumental in shaping up the careers of Pullela Gopichand, Saina Nehwal and Jwala Gutta to name a few.

The heart of the matter

After retiring as the Sports Authority of India (SAI) coach 13 years back, Arif has always been on the lookout for India’s next emerging star. His scouting at the Lal Bahadur Shastri Stadium in Hyderabad bore fruit when he spotted the Haryana-born Ira Sharma two years ago.

It is interesting to learn that Sharma, who is now one of Arif’s biggest hopes, was sent away by the septuagenarian at her first trial because of her lack of focus.

But thanks to his vast experience, Arif knew how to motivate such pupils. During the second trial, Ira was asked to choose between a mobile phone and a racquet and the coach extraordinaire wanted to know from her which one she was eager to make her longtime companion.

Ira selected the racquet and did not have to look back since then. She is now sharpening her skills at double ace Jwala Gutta’s ‘Centre of Excellence’ in Hyderabad where Arif is currently the chief mentor.

Last year, the 17-year-old validated Arif’s faith in her by capturing the Junior National Girls’ under-19 title.

What’s next?

Sharma, who idolises the Olympic champion Carolina Marin, is hoping to get a berth at the World Junior Championships in October.

Author’s take

To continue being a badminton powerhouse, India needs to ensure its future is bright. Ira Sharma seems to be the right candidate to carry on the legacy of Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu.

Here’s hoping the fledgling talent is able to soar her wings and fly higher in the next few years.