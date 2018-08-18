Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Badminton: List of Present World Number 1 rank holders in different disciplines

Souvik Sengupta
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
368   //    18 Aug 2018, 07:07 IST

Total BWF World Championships 2018 - Day 7

Over the last few decades, the sport of Badminton has been mainly dominated by the Chinese players.

However, in the last few years, the scenario has slowly but surely changed. Other countries have also started producing champion players across disciplines, thus stalling the Chinese monopoly, in the sport.

At present Individual Players/ Doubles Teams from 5 different countries hold the five Number 1 spots available, across the various Badminton disciplines.

In this article, we look at the present Number 1 ranked players in the different disciplines of Badminton, viz. Men's Singles, Women's Singles, Men's Doubles, Women's Doubles and Mixed Doubles.

# Men's Singles : Viktor Axelsen (Denmark)


Total BWF World Championships 2018 - Day 5

Viktor Axelsen has been the number 1 men's badminton player for almost a year now. He lost his number 1 position to K Srikant of India, that too, just for one week.

He is the reigning European Champion and the winner of the Dubai Superseries Final.

He has been one of the most consistent players in the circuit, for the last one year.

With 83754 points, he is at the number 1 spot, slightly ahead of his nearest rival Shi Yuqi of China, who is the new World and All England Champion.


