Badminton News: 16-member squad announced for Dutch & German Junior Open

Shruti Mishra and Shailja Shukla

Rising stars Ravi of Haryana and Mansi Singh of Uttar Pradesh will lead the 16-member squad finalized by the Badminton Association of India (BAI) at the upcoming Junior International Grand Prix events – the Yonex Dutch Junior International 2020 and the Yonex German Junior 2020. While the former will be held from February 26 to March 1 in Haarlem, Netherlands, the latter will take place from March 4 to 8 in Berlin.

Ravi will be looking to carry his sterling form after winning the first selection tournament in Chandigarh and finishing as a runner-up in the second selection tournament in Bangalore. Besides him, the Bangalore Ranking Tournament champion Harsh Arora will be part of the men’s singles squad along with Nagpur’s Rohan Gurbani and Tamil Nadu’s Rithvik Sanjeevi S.

In girls’ singles, Lucknow girl Mansi Singh will be leading the charge for India. Mansi, who is riding high with her top-finishing performances in both the selection tournaments, will be looking forward to continuing her exceptional form in the international circuit. Besides Mansi, Dubai International Series gold medallist Tasnim Mir and rising stars Aditi Bhatt from Uttarakhand and Utsava Palit from West Bengal will make up the Indian girls’ singles squad.

The pair of Achutaditya Rao Doddavarappu and Edwin Joy will be keen to impress with their performance along with the pair of Gireesh Nayudu B and Sankarprasad Udaykumar in the boys’ doubles event.

In girls’ doubles, the Uttar Pradesh duo of Shruti Mishra

and Shailja Shukla will be spearheading the Indian challenge along with Aditi Bhatt and Tanya Hemant.

Shruti Mishra will also be a key contender in the mixed doubles along with partner Edwin Joy. The other pair representing India in the category will be Sankarprasad Udaykumar and Treesa Jolly.

Squad

Boys: Ravi, Rithvik Sanjeevi S, Rohan Gurbani, Harsh Arora, Achutaditya Rao Doddavarappu, Edwin Joy, Gireesh Nayudu B and Snakarprasad Udaykumar

Girls: Mansi Singh, Tasnim Mir, Aditi Bhatt, Utsava Palit, Shruti Mishra, Shailja Shukla,Treesa Jolly and Tanya Hemant