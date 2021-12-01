Badminton: When and where to watch BWF World Tour Finals 2021, live streaming details, TV schedule, groupings

The Badminton BWF World Tour Finals commence on December 1 in Bali, Indonesia. It will be India's best representation at the season-ending badminton tournament, with seven players qualifying for the prestigious event.

All eyes will undoubtedly be on India's golden girl PV Sindhu. Meanwhile, the doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty along with young rising star Lakshya Sen will be making their debuts at the BEF World Tour Finals.

Indian players will be seen in action in all other categories, except in the mixed doubles.

The USD 150,000 BWF World Tour Finals 2021 will have the best players in the world participating. The top-eight players and doubles pairs in the season’s rankings will be in the fray for the coveted title.

The players are divided into two groups of four each. Each player will play the others in their group in a round-robin format. The top-two finishers in each group will advance to the semi-finals.

India's PV Sindhu is the only title winner from the country. She was also a finalist in the last edition.

Indian groupings at the BWF World Tour Finals

Seven Indians have qualified for the BWF World Tour Finals 2021, India's best so far.

In the men's singles, Lakshya Sen is grouped in Group A along with Viktor Axelsen, Rasmus Gemke and Kento Momota while former World No. 1 Kidambi Srikanth will be in Group B along with Toma Popov, Kunlavut Vitidsarn and Lee Jia.

In the women's singles, PV Sindhu is in Group A along with Yvonne Li, Line Christophersen and Pornpawee Chochuwong.

In the men's doubles, Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy are in Group A and will play Marcus Gideon/Kevin Sukamuljo, Lee Yang/Wang Chi-Lin and Kim Astrup/Anders Rasmussen.

In the women's doubles, Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy are in Group B along with Gabriela Stoeva/Stefani Stoeva, Chloe Birch/Lauren Smith and Nami Matsuyama/Chihary Shida.

When and where to watch BWF World Tour Finals 2021

The BWF World Tour Finals 2021 will be played on two courts. The matches start at 7:30 AM and 2:30 PM IST.

Live coverage is on Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD channels .

Fans can also watch the live streaming of the BWF World Tour Finals 2021 on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

BWF's social media accounts will also provide regular updates on all matches and results.

