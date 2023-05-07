BAI announce India's Asian Games squad - Kidambi Srikanth, Ashmita Chaliha top selection trials

The Badminton Association of India (BAI) on Sunday announced the squad for the Asian Games 2023 following the conclusion of the selection trials.

The likes of two-time olympic medallist PV Sindhu, current India No.1 in singles HS Prannoy, men's doubles pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Renkyreddy, along with women's doubles pair Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand had already earned direct entries in the Asian Games squad.

BAI held selection trials from May 4 to 7 at the Jwala Gutta Academy in Hyderabad in order to fill up the remainder of the slots.

According to the selection trials format announced by BAI, three men's and women's singles spots along with one each in men's and women's doubles and two in mixed doubles were available from the trials.

The top-ranked singles players will also get the opportunity to compete in the individual events that will be played after the team championship.

Former World No.1 Kidambi Srikanth and Assam's Ashmita Chaliha topped the men's and women's singles selection trials, respectively. Both Srikanth and Chaliha remained unbeaten in their six matches across two stages during the four-day trials event.

2021 World Championship bronze medallist Lakshya Sen and national champion Mithun Manjunath made the cut in the men's singles lineup in the team championship.

Meanwhile, Anupama Upadhyaya and Malvika Bansod were selected as singles players in the women's team event.

Ashwini Ponappa, Tanisha Crasto to pair for women's doubles in Asian Games

Dhruv Kapila and MR Arjun made the squad for the men's doubles category while experienced Ashwini Ponappa and prodigy Tanisha Crasto will be the second women's doubles pair after Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand.

Crasto will pair with Sai Pratheek K for the mixed doubles event with Rohan Kapoor and N Sikki Reddy being the second entry from India for mixed doubles.

The rescheduled Asian Games in Hanghzou, China, will be played from September 23 to October 8. India made it to the quarterfinals of both men's and women's team events in the previous Asian Games edition in 2018.

India's Asian Games squad

Men's Singles: HS Prannoy, Kidambi Srikanth (Individual + Team), Lakshya Sen, Mithun Manjunath (Team)

Women's Singles: PV Sindhu, Ashmita Chalilha (Individual + Team), Anupama Upadhyaya, Malvika Bansod (Team)

Men's Doubles: Chirag Shetty/Satwiksairaj Renkireddy, Dhruv Kapila/MR Arjun (Individual + Team)

Women's Doubles: Gayatri Gopichand/Treesa Jolly, Ashwini Ponappa/Tanisha Crasto (Individual + Team)

Mixed Doubles: Rohan Kapoor/N Sikki Reddy, Sai Pratheek K/Tanisha Crasto (Individual + Team)

