BAI announces cash reward for US Open winner H.S Prannoy and runner-up Parupalli Kashyap

Prannoy won his first title of the year.

by Press Release News 24 Jul 2017, 17:50 IST

Prannoy defeated his senior Kashyap in a thrilling final

New Delhi, July 24 – Badminton Association of India (BAI) and President Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma announced cash awards for the US Open Grand Prix Gold winner H.S Prannoy and runner up Parupalli Kashyap for their stellar performance in Anaheim, California today.

In an all-Indian final, Prannoy, seeded two in the tournament, had to roll out his A-Game to get past his senior pro 21-15, 20-22, 21-12 in a thrilling encounter that lasted for one hour and five minutes. Despite going through a string of injuries, Prannoy had shown what he is capable of, when he beat Lee Chong Wei of Malaysia and China's Chen Long in successive matches to qualify for the Indonesia Open semifinals earlier this year. And with this win, he now has three Grand Prix Gold titles.

While it was Prannoy, who ran away with the victory, nothing could be taken away from Kashyap who had himself been struggling with injuries.This was his first final in 21 months and his performance in the US Open shows that he is making a rapid stride in getting back to his best.

"It is a great achievement for both the players. This was the second time in the year that two Indian male shuttlers were up against each others in the finals. And it's just the quality that the sport in the country possess and we could only get better from here. I congratulate both the players on their performance and wish them luck for the upcoming tournaments," Dr. Sarma, President of BAI said.

Mr. Anup Narang, Honorary General Secretary of BAI and official spokesperson is elated at yet another great round of performance by Indian players." Both the players have been going through a rough phase and their recent performance shows that they are getting back to their best very soon," Mr. Narang said.

Indian badminton has been going through finest phase arguably and is evident from the fact that India has secured four qualifiers each in men's and women's singles competition at the World Championship to be played in Glasgow, Scotland next month. Full quota women contingent of PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, Riturparna Das and Tanvi Lad will lead the women's challenge after 32 years while K Srikanth, Ajay Jayaram, Sameer Verma and Sai Praneeth will be cynosure of all Indian hopes in the men's action.