BAI President congratulates PV Sindhu on her inclusion into the BWF Athletes' Commission

PV Sindhu becomes only the second India to do so and will have a four-year term in the players representative body.

by Press Release News 24 May 2017, 21:09 IST

PV Sindhu will represent India in the players’ representative body

New Delhi, May 24: 2016 Olympic Silver medallist PV Sindhu added one more feather to her illustrious cap as she emerged as the highest voted player in the BWF Athletes’ Commission election that took place in Gold Coast, Australia today. She will become the second shuttler from India alongside Saina Nehwal to represent India in the players’ representative body.

Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, president of Badminton Association of India was elated with the development and congratulated Sindhu for the achievement.

“It is a proud moment for us and on behalf on the entire BAI, I would like to congratulate Sindhu for being elected to the Athletes Commission. Her finishing at the top of the voting charts just shows how popular she is within the fraternity and how much the players across the world believe in Indian badminton.We are confident that just like how she gives 100% on the court, her level of efficiency will be the same when she dons her new hat,” Dr. Sarma said.

The election that happened on the sidelines of the Sudirman Cup saw Sindhu topping the ballot with 129 votes and she will be joined by Marc Zweibler of Germany and Kristy Gilmour of Scotland for a four-year term. These three athletes will be joined by Lithuania’s Akvile Stapusaityte who will be serving a two-year tenure as she would replacing China’s Tan Yuanting, who retired after serving just two years on the panel.

PV Sindhu has been one of the mainstays of Indian badminton for last few years and her topping the charts only adds to her ever increasing popularity on the international circuit and shows her stature of being one of the most respected badminton players amongst her peers.

The new Athletes’ Commission will join Nehwal, Japan’s Shintaro Ikeda and Koen Ridder of Netherlands who are already on the players’ body.