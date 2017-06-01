BAI proposes to dissolve Pullela Gopichand's National Coach position

The role of National Coach, held by Pullela Gopichand, may be dissolved if the proposed amendment is passed by BAI.

by Nidhi Iyer News 01 Jun 2017, 00:44 IST

Chief National Coach, Pullela Gopichand

What’s the story?

Out of the many proposed changes to the Constitution of the Badminton Association of India (BAI), one alteration seeks to remove the post of the National Coach and put a panel of Coaches for a two-year period in place of it. The proposal further clarifies that no members of the panel will be entitled to hold any positions as an office bearer in BAI and it’s member associations, and it could possibly lead to Chief National coach Pullela Gopichand stepping down considering that the position itself would be dissolved.

The context

According to the current protocol by the Constitution, a National Coach has a tenure of four years. Gopichand has held this position since 2006, assisted by a team of coaches along with being the secretary of Telangana Badminton Association. Badminton has evidently come to emerge as a very popular sport in India under his leadership.

Gopichand has been unmistakably responsible for shaping an entire generation of promising badminton players in the country.

The heart of the matter

As per a Scroll report, an EC member has explained that the amendment was proposed as a means to provide for separate coaches for singles, doubles and juniors as they feel that it will lead to efficiency in teaching.

Until now, the BAI has been appointing separate coaches for the junior and the doubles team, but they are expected to be working with the National Coach ultimately. There have been concerns raised about the same, as certain people fear that removing the post of a National Coach altogether might end up destabilising the system.

Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, the newly elected BAI President, has been focusing on doubles, while pushing the need for more regional centres. Earlier this month, he had assembled players, coaches and the state associations for a conclave to receive their perspective on looking forward at the future of badminton in India.

According to reliable sources, during the conclave, a senior player had suggested that decision-making powers not be entrusted upon solely one individual, as that person has the power to make/break careers.

What’s next?

According to the report, members of the Executive Committee (EC) have been asked for their modifications and deletions to be submitted to the secretary and other office holders by the end of the May. The proposed draft of amendments was distributed amongst them last week. The final proposal is to come up for decision and vote during the EC meeting in Bangalore on June 11.

Gopichand has been unavailable for a comment as he is out of the country on a personal trip.

Author’s take

The need to broaden the base of the coaching system has been acknowledged by a number of people, but there is no denying that the current system has been very successful in creating impetus for the sport so far.

While it is generally accepted that power at the hands of one individual can be dangerous, it does not seem true so far in the case of Pullela Gopichand who has been the backbone of the badminton scene in India, providing several players the base to reach where they are and we hope that the EC will keep that in mind while deliberating upon the amendments to the Constitution.