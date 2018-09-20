BAI’s cash incentives serve as a big shot in the arm for state units

New Delhi, September 19: The Badminton Association of India (BAI), in a first-ever initiative, doled out cash incentive of INR 1 crore and 60 lakhs to the member associations for development of the sport across the country.

The cash disbursement follows the decision on Monday, as adopted in the Executive Council (EC) meeting, presided over by BAI President Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, in New Delhi.

The cash incentives by BAI, where each of its 30-member associations received a sum of 5 lakh will be aimed at helping the state units develop and promote all their grassroots programmes while establishing a progressive pathway for the shuttlers in states.

Speaking on the occasion, BAI Chief Sarma said: “We have been relentlessly working towards the growth of the sport across all regions of the country. This financial assistance to state associations is the beginning of our vision of making all states self-sustaining in the longer run. It will help them promote and develop badminton in their region more assiduously.”

India, over the years, has established itself as a badminton powerhouse with a rich pool of shuttlers unearthed from diverse corners of the country. BAI’s initiative is thus yet another effort to uphold and encourage the talent, besides maintaining the standard of badminton in its continuous growth.

BAI Secretary General, Ajay K Singhania, further added: “We had already started off with the new ranking tournaments in a bid to open up the gates for rudimentary players. Four regional academies and a Centre of Excellence are also in the offing to change the way badminton is perceived in the country.”

Also, in accordance with the roadmap drawn up for the Tokyo Olympics, two years hence, BAI’s efforts to multiply the success and garner a rich medal haul, the new cash flow to its member associations is intended at giving them a major boost.