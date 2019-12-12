Bangladesh International 2019, Lakshya Sen vs Aidil Sholeh Ali Sadikin: Preview, head-to-head, venue and more

Can Lakshya Sen win his 5th international title of the season?

2019 has been a season to remember for the young Lakshya Sen. The 18-year-old has truly entered the big league with his consistent performances in the senior circuit. In his first full season of playing at the senior level, the former Asian junior champion has displayed tremendous maturity that completely belies his age.

The last three months, especially, are a indicator of how good Sen is and how far he can still go. The Uttarakhand shuttler, who is a product of the Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy, got a chance to hone his skills under the tutelage of former World No. 1 Morten Frost in Denmark and the results have been there for all to see.

Sen displayed his mental fortitude and fighting spirit to win titles at the Belgian International, the Dutch Open, the SaarLorLux Open, and the Scottish Open. He has won 22 of his last 24 matches, which is incredible for someone who is still new to playing regularly on the senior tour.

At the ongoing Bangladesh International this week, he has continued his momentum to win two easy matches and is showing no intention of stopping anytime soon. He started his campaign with a breezy 21-5, 21-10 victory over compatriot Rajesh Verma and then followed it up with an equally impressive 21-13, 21-6 win against Md Tah M Ziyad.

Up next for the World No. 41 is the 154th-ranked Malaysian, Aidil Sholeh Ali Sadikin. The two are familiar with each other's games from the junior level. Sen has the experience of beating him at the Junior World Championships last year and should look for a repeat of the same result as he aims for a quarter-final berth at the Bangladesh International.

Here is all you need to know about the Bangladesh International:

Tournament: Yonex Sunrise Bangladesh International Challenge 2019

Category: International Challenge

Venue: Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmed Indoor Stadium, Dhaka

Dates: December 10 - December 15, 2019

Match schedule: (1) Lakshya Sen vs Aidil Sholeh Ali Sadikin not before 10:40am IST on Thursday, December 12, 2019

Head-to-head: Sen leads 1-0