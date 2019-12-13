Bangladesh International: Lakshya Sen enters semi-finals; Ashmita Chaliha bows out

Shruti Sinha 13 Dec 2019, 23:12 IST

Lakshya Sen

Top seed Lakshya Sen cruised into the semi-finals while South Asian Games gold medallist Ashmita Chaliha bowed out of Bangladesh International Challenge on Friday.

In his quest for a fifth title of the season, Sen hardly broke a sweat as he pummelled Malaysia's Ng Tze Yong 21-9, 21-11 in just 35 minutes to set up a meeting with third seed and World No. 82 Ikhsan Leonardo Imanuel Rumbay of Indonesia.The latter ended the hopes of India's Rahul Yadav Chittaboina 21-7, 21-16 in a one-sided quarter-final.

Having bagged double gold at the South Asian Games just last week, Ashmita Chaliha had looked dominant so far at this International Challenge tournament. She even managed to take a game off the top seed Thuy Linh Nguyen but eventually lost 10-21, 21-10, 12-21.

Rising star Samiya Imad Farooqui won a tough all-Indian contest with Purva Barve to book her place in the semi-finals. The youngster stormed back from a game down to complete an 11-21, 21-16, 21-18 comeback win over her compatriot in 55 minutes. She will next take on fourth seed Crystal Pan, who outlasted India's Ira Sharma 21-16, 15-21, 21-16.

In men's doubles, the unseeded pair of MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila advanced to the last-four stage when the top seeds Bodin Isara and Maneepong Jongjit gave a walkover. They will meet Malaysia's Chen Tang Jie and Choong Hon Jian in the semi-finals.

MR Arjun had double delight on Friday as he also won his mixed doubles match in partnership with Maneesha K. The two put up a commanding performance to beat compatriots Venkat Gaurav Prasad and Juhi Dewangan 21-13, 21-10. Up next for them are the third seeds Hoo Pang Ron and Cheah Yee See of Malaysia.

Tarun Kona and Shivam Sharma, meanwhile, retired against fourth seeds Yee Jun Chang and Kai Wun Tee of Malaysia in men's doubles.