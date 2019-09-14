Belgian International 2019, Lakshya Sen vs Victor Svendsen final: Where to watch, TV schedule, live stream details and more

Lakshya Sen

India's Lakshya Sen will try to win a title on the BWF circuit for the second time this year as he sets his sights on the men's singles trophy at the Belgian International today. The highly talented teen lost the Polish Open final in March and this International Challenge-level tournament presents him with a good opportunity to correct the mistakes he made there.

The 18-year-old has been very dominant this week and is yet to drop a game on his way to the summit clash. In his first-round match, he whitewashed Denmark's Rasmus Messerschmidt 21-9, 21-7 in a blowout win before securing a 21-15, 21-10 victory over Finland's World No. 92 Eetu Heino.

In the quarter-finals, top seed Mark Caljouw gave him a walkover, which should come in handy for the youngster should the final go the distance. The semi-finals was another easy win for the former junior Asian champion, who romped to a 21-18, 21-11 victory over Denmark's World No. 93 Kim Bruun.

Up next for the World No. 81 is the 51st-ranked Victor Svendsen, seeded second at this event. The Dane has had to work hard this week to reach the final and that could affect his performance in the summit clash.

He has conceded a couple of games in four matches and had to battle for 1 hour and 18 minutes to subdue Germany's Kai Schaefer 21-19, 19-21, 21-15 in the semis.

It will be interesting to see if Sen can prolong the rallies and tire out his opponent when they cross swords in the final tonight.

Here is all you need to know about the Belgian International 2019:

Tournament: Yonex Belgian International 2019

Category: International Challenge

Location: Leuven, Belgium

Schedule: (2) Victor Svendsen vs Lakshya Sen at approx 10:15 pm IST on Saturday, September 14, 2019

Where to watch the matches in India?

There is no live telecast information for the Belgian International 2019 as of now.

Live Stream Details and Info for the matches:

Live Stream information is also not available now.