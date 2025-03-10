BWF All England Open 2025: Preview, schedule, where to watch, and prize money

The All England Open is upon us and the Super 1000 promises to bring some delightful action. The tournament is slated to take place at the iconic Arena Birmingham from March 11-16 and will feature all of the world's best players battling it out for glory.

The Indian challenge for the tournament will be spearheaded by the men’s doubles pairing of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, who happen to be the nation's only representation in the men's doubles event.

Elsewhere, the singles action in Birmingham will see Lakshya Sen, HS Prannoy, and PV Sindhu battle for their first memorable performance of 2025. Meanwhile, youngster Malvika Bansod will look to make her mark at the event.

Rounding out the Indian contingent at the competition will be the women's doubles pairs of Treesa Jolly/Gayathri Gopichand, Ashwini Ponappa/Tanisha Crasto, Priya Konjengbam/Shruti Mishra, and the mixed doubles pairs of Sathish Kumar Karunakaran/Aadya Variyath, Dhruv Kapila/Tanisha Crasto, and Rohan Kapoor/Ruthvika Shivani Gadde.

All England Open 2025: Where to watch

For Indian badminton enthusiasts excited to watch one of the most storied events of the sport live, the official YouTube channel of the Badminton World Federation will provide a live stream.

Additionally, regular updates about the scoring can be accessed on bwfbadminton.com.

All England Open 2025: Schedule

Here is what the schedule for the Super 1000 will look like:

Round of 32: March 11 & 12

Round of 16: March 13

Quarterfinals: March 14

Semifinals: March 15

Finals: March 16

Order of play and times for all matches at the Super 1000 will be updated on a day-to-day basis on the official tournament website — bwfbadminton.com.

All England Open 2025: Prize Money

The All England Open’s status as one of the most revered tournaments on the World Tour means it comes with some hefty cash prizes. Singles winners at the event will walk away with $101,500, while doubles titleists are handed $107,300. Runner-ups in both events will be awarded $49,300 and $50,750 respectively.

