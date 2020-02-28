BWF Dutch Junior International 2020 Day 2: Mixed results for large Indian contingent

Meirba Luwang won his respective match (File photo courtesy Twitter/BAI Media)

In the ongoing BWF Dutch Junior International event, taking place in Haarlem, Netherlands, day 2 saw a large number of Indian players in action, both in doubles as well as the singles category. As expected, there were both successes and disappointments.

In the men’s singles category, Ravi won his match against Germany’s Kian-Yu Oei quite easily, 21-7, 21-15, in just over half an hour. However, another Indian participant Pranav Rao Gandham lost his match to Indonesia’s Alvi Wijaya Chairullah 24-22, 21-19, thereby ending his journey.

But later on, Rohan Gurbani gave India a great reason to smile by winning his match against Matthias Kicklitzk, who was seeded sixth in the tournament, in less than half an hour. The young Indian shuttler pummeled his opponent 21-5, 21-16. However, this was almost going to be the last good news for India in this division.

Rithvik Sanjeevi Sathish Kumar lost to fifth-seed Dane Mads Juel Moller 18-21, 21-15, 21-9. In an all-India clash involving the second-seed Meirba Luwang and Sai Vishnu Pullela, the former played according to his seeding and defeated his compatriot 21-11, 21-15.

However, the Indian who is seeded one place below Meirba, Varun Kapur, got eliminated from the tournament due to a loss against South Korea’s Byeong Chan Jang 21-15, 21-11.

There were two Indian pairs in the women’s doubles division also. Unfortunately, they both are eliminated. Shruti Mishra and Shailaja Shukla were outdone by the Indonesian pair of Lanny Tria Mayasari and Jesita Putri Miantoro quite easily 21-9, 21-12. The other pair of Aditi Bhatt and Tanya Hemanth couldn’t compete and gave a walkover to their opponents.

In men’s doubles too, an Indian pair, R Vikash Prabhu and Arun Karthik K gave a walkover to their English opponents. But, on the flip side of good luck, Ravikrishna PS and Sai Vishnu Pullela got a walkover to their favour from the German pair that was scheduled to face them.

There was more good news in store for India in this category. Gireesh Nayudu Bezawada and Sankar Prasad Udayakumar won their match 21-16, 21-8 against opponents from Denmark. The team of Achutaditya Rao Doddavarapu and Edwin Joy had to go through a three-game match against England’s Zack Bobrowski and Harry Goode to win 21-12, 19-21, 21-13.