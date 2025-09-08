BWF Hong Kong Open 2025: Preview, schedule, where to watch, and prize money

After an incredible week of competition at the BWF World Championships, badminton action will now return with the Hong Kong Open. The Super 500 event features a stacked Indian contingent and fans can count on some exciting matches.
Spearheading the challenge for India will be the men's doubles duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty. Fresh off of their bronze medal finish at the World Championships, the pair will be the nation's frontrunners for yet another podium finish.
On the singles end of things, PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen and HS Prannoy are expected to lead the charge. Sindhu showed glimpses of her former self in Paris last month when she outdid World No.2 Wang Zhi Yi in straight sets. Another performance like that could well take her to the podium.
On the other hand, both Sen and Prannoy will be looking to redeem themselves after disappointing outings at the World Championships.
Also a part of the Indian team in Hong Kong will be Ayush Shetty, Anupama Upadhyay, and the doubles pairs of Dhruv Kapila/Tanisha Crasto, Hariharan Amsakarunan/Ruben Kumar Rethinasabapathi, Rutuparna Panda/Swetaparna Panda, and Rohan Kapoor/Ruthvika Shivani Gadde.
BWF Hong Kong Open 2025: Where to watch
Fans excited to tune in to watch Indian badminton stars in action at the Hong Kong Coliseum will find a live stream of the competition on the Badminton World Federation’s official YouTube channel - BWF.TV
BWF Hong Kong Open 2025: Schedule
Here is what the schedule for the Super 500 will look like:
Round of 32: Tuesday/Wednesday, September 9 & 10
Round of 16: Thursday, September 11
Quarterfinals: Friday, September 12
Semifinals: Saturday, September 13
Finals: Sunday, September 14
Order of play and times for all matches will be updated daily, and fans can keep track of the schedule on the official tournament website — bwfbadminton.com.
BWF Hong Kong Open 2025: Prize Money
The Hong Kong Open brings with it a prize purse of $500,000. In accordance with BWF rules, men's and women's singles winners will walk away with cheques worth $37,500. Titleists in the doubles categories will claim $39,500, while runner ups in all events win $19,000.