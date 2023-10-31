BWF Hylo Open 2023: Where to watch and live streaming details

Top-quality badminton action has now moved to Germany with the Hylo Open 2023. Given that the tournament is a Super 300, most of the top players have opted to sit this one out, but the event will make for a great contest to spot up-and-coming talent.

Starting on 31 October, the Hylo Open will feature Indians Malvika Bansod and Aakarshi Kashyap in the women's singles event. Meanwhile, Kiran George, Sankar Muthusamy, and Mithun Manjunath will sport the Indian tricolor in the men's singles.

Lastly, sister duo Rutuparna and Swetaparna Panda will take to court for the women's doubles alongside compatriots Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto.

BWF Hylo Open 2023: Where to watch

Badminton enthusiasts of India can catch the sport's young guns in action at the Badminton World Federation's official YouTube channel BWF.TV. Live scores will be available on Tournament Software, but there will be no live telecast of the event.

BWF Hylo Open 2023: Indian shuttlers in action

In the women's singles, Malvika Bansod was handed a walkover in the first round and will face either Rachael Darragh or Juliana Viana Vieira in her next round. If she wins that match, she will likely run into Scotland's Kirsty Gilmour in the quarterfinals.

Meanwhile, Aakarshi Kashyap lost her first round game to Spaniard Clara Azurmendi with a score of 21-13, 21-16.

In the men's singles, Kiran George has his work cut out for him as he will have to battle Hong Kong's third-seeded player Ng Ka Long Angus for a spot in the Round of 16.

Sankar Muthusmay will take on Julien Carraggi in the initial round, while Mithun Manjunath tries to get past sixth seed Christo Popov.

India's women's doubles players have also been handed a tough draw. The Panda siblings will fight Chinese fourth seeds Liu Sheng Shu and Tan Ning, while Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto will try and get the better of the Indonesian sixth seeds Febriana Dwipuji Kusuma and Amallia Cahaya Pratiwi.